Winners, Inc.,: Winners Inc. Announces Acquisition of Sports Betting Technology and Analytics Company Moneyline Sports Inc., Accelerating AI Driven Sports Betting Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc., (OTC: WNRS), a Company that provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional sport s advice, today announced the Company has acquired Moneyline Sports, Inc., a Nevada based sports technology company, finalizing the deal outlined in the previously signed Asset Purchase LOI.

Under the terms of the agreement, Moneyline Sports will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Winners and will continue to operate as an independent entity with its current management team remaining in place. The acquisition was structured as a sale and purchase between the two companies, in which Winners will receive 100% of Moneyline Sports Inc. issued and outstanding stock and its IP assets, and all shareholders of record for Moneyline Sports will receive an 85% ownership stake in Winners Inc. The completed transaction will result in a restructuring of the board and management teams.

This strategic acquisition will mark a significant milestone in Winner's renewed efforts to disrupt the sports betting industry through AI-driven innovation. With the merger, WNRS gains full access to Moneyline Sport's proprietary suite of AI-powered tools, including their in-app messaging platform Bettor Chat and player prop predictive engines. The Moneyline Sports platforms have been widely recognized for their ability to serve both parimutuel and peer-to-peer markets, with Moneyline Sports previously raising nearly $2 million in investment capital and positioned itself as a meaningful player in the sports predictive analytics space for both B2C and B2B applications.

"We are thrilled to have officially closed this acquisition with Moneyline Sports, marking a major milestone in the company's history. After many months of merger considerations and strategic planning, the WNRS leadership team has decided to refocus its efforts in a new direction that we believe will be more advantageous for the company's growth and in the best interest of our shareholders," stated Wayne Allyn Root, outgoing CEO of Winners, Inc. "We intend to hit the ground running with my new role as spokesperson and rainmaker for the Company using my news and media outlets with additional new announcements over the coming days and weeks. We are extremely enthusiastic about the future of WNRS and to have Moneyline Sports' amazing team join us as we acquire and grow these product lines and betting solutions, setting a new standard for sports and media."

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Moneyline Sports stated, "We are extremely excited to be partnering with the experienced and respected pioneers in sports betting Wayne Allyn Root and Winners Inc., giving us access to the public markets. The combination of WNRS reach in the sector and Moneyline Sports technology align perfectly with our goals and future vision of our company. This acquisition will not only drive revenue and shareholder value, but will also enable us to capitalize on the rapidly evolving sports betting landscape with fresh ideas and AI driven products."

The Moneyline Sports technology and combined team's expertise extends beyond AI prediction engines and in-game micro-gaming to include proprietary language processing systems that enable highly customized chatbots and voice-activated software execution. This technology will play a crucial role in enhancing the user experience for WNRS's betting platforms providing a seamless, user-friendly interface. The Moneyline Sports platforms seek to democratize sports betting through a proprietary algorithm and advanced analytics, delivering direct-to-consumer data which will now be amplified across any device.

Moneyline Sports is at the forefront of leveraging Artificial Intelligence and peer-to-peer sports betting algorithms through its Bettor Chat and Sports TraderAi Technology platforms. The company's sports advisory services and decentralized betting platforms are poised to transform the sports betting industry by providing innovative, AI-driven solutions that offer unprecedented benefits to users.

The acquisition, integration and launch of Moneyline Sports applications is expected to be complete ahead of WNRS's planned Super Bowl marketing campaign, which will promote the full range of Moneyline AI-driven products.

About Winners, Inc.

Winners, Inc., (OTC: WNRS) provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance for sports fans and betting enthusiasts betting sports.

About Moneyline Sports

At Moneyline Sports, we believe in Math, not Intuition. The Company provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. Driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, the Company seeks to provide sports fans and bettors an inside edge through an immersive experience using professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and GenAI messaging. More information on the Company and products may be founds at www.Moneylinesports.com

