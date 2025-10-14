Sidetrade: Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2025 up 13% at Constant Exchange Rates

Rebound in Bookings in Q3 2025 (27%) to €1.93 million in ACV

Strong Revenue Growth of 12% with SaaS Subscriptions up 17%

Sidetrade Awarded Gold Medal by EthiFinance, Ranks Among the Top 15% of High-Performing Companies Assessed by EcoVadis

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announced a 13% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025 at constant currency, driven by a 17% rise in SaaS subscription revenue.

Commenting on the results, Olivier Novasque, CEO and Founder of Sidetrade, stated:

"Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was fully in line with our expectations, despite a volatile and challenging economic environment that weighed on new project signings during the first half. The rebound in bookings in the third quarter, particularly in the US, points to a gradual return to normal activity over the coming quarters. It is precisely in such demanding times that our teams have always shown their ability to turn constraints into opportunities. Beyond the promising rollout of our two new growth driver for the years ahead, agentic AI and the development of a partner network, Sidetrade has taken a major step toward its global ambitions with the October 13 announcement of the planned acquisition of ezyCollect, a leading Order-to-Cash player in the Asia-Pacific region. This transaction will extend our presence to three continents, open access to a global mid-market of several million companies, and accelerate the large-scale deployment of our AI agents, whose impact on small and midsize businesses will be transformative. Finally, the recent Gold and Silver distinctions from EthiFinance and EcoVadis highlight that AI and sustainability are not opposing forces; they complement each other in value creation. As we enter the final quarter of the year, we confirm our profitable growth objectives for 2025 and look ahead to 2026 with confidence, backed by a stronger-than-ever model and clearly identified growth levers for the years to come."

Q3 2025 Rebound in Bookings (27%) Narrows the Gap at the End of September Compared to the First Nine Months of 2024

For the first nine months of 2025, Sidetrade's new Annual Contract Value (ACV) reached €7.81 million, compared to €8.94 million in the same period of 2024. As announced during the investor presentation on September 18, 2025, the expected rebound in Q3 2025 bookings (up 27%), traditionally the slowest quarter, helped narrow the year-to-date gap compared to 2024 to down 13%, from down 21% at the end of June 2025. Note that 2024 marked a record year for bookings.

After a cautious first half of 2025 marked by macroeconomic uncertainty, new projects are gradually picking up momentum, especially in the US. In Q3 2025, new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rose 20%, while services bookings increased 30%. The rollout of our two growth engines, Sidetrade's agentic AI and the development of a global partner network, will have a significant impact on next year's bookings in 2026 and underpin the Group's long-term confidence.

Strong Revenue Growth of 12%, Including 17% in SaaS Subscriptions





Sidetrade



(€m) First Nine months 2025 First Nine months 2024 Change SaaS Subscriptions 38.7 33.0 +17% Revenue 44.4 39.7 +12%

2025 figures are from unaudited consolidated data.

Sidetrade continues to deliver sustained revenue growth. For the first nine months of 2025, the Group reported consolidated revenue of €44.4 million, up 13% at constant currency and 12% on a reported basis.

SaaS subscription revenue reached €38.7 million, an increase of 19% at constant currency (17% reported). On a comparable scope basis (excluding SHS Viveon), organic growth reached 12%, confirming the resilience of Sidetrade's recurring revenue base in a challenging economic environment.

The Group's strategic focus on enterprise accounts continues to drive growth. Subscriptions from companies with annual revenue above €2.5 billion rose 30% and now account for more than half of the customer base (54%). This strong performance underscores Sidetrade's strong traction among multinational clients.

International operations remain a key growth driver for the Group, with 69% of revenue in the first nine months of 2025 generated outside France, reflecting continued expansion and strengthened global footprint.

Gold Medal from EthiFinance for Sidetrade, now ranking among the top 15% of high-performing companies evaluated by EcoVadis

Sidetrade has further strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials by ranking among the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis, the global benchmark in sustainability ratings. The Group once again earned the Silver Medal, with a score of 70/100, recognizing the maturity of its ESG program.

Sidetrade also received the Gold Medal from EthiFinance, an independent ESG rating agency recognized for its alignment with the EU sustainability standards (Taxonomy and CSRD), achieving an ESG score of 77/100. This distinction places Sidetrade among Europe's leading tech companies in governance, social impact, and environmental performance. The Group stood out for its advanced initiatives in human rights, diversity, responsible procurement, and carbon management, as well as the transparency of its non-financial reporting.

With this dual recognition, Sidetrade reaffirms its status as a sustainability leader in enterprise technology.

