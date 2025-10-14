Expert.ai Strengthens Its Offering for the Insurance Industry with Advanced AI Solutions

Hybrid AI solutions showcased at ITC Vegas 2025 highlight new capabilities that streamline underwriting, claims and policy servicing for insurers.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions for business value creation, today announced significant enhancements to its insurance solutions available through the EidenAI Suite. The updates further strengthen Expert.ai's position as the trusted AI partner for insurers, MGAs, brokers and TPAs, delivering measurable value across core insurance functions and helping organizations accelerate processes, reduce risk and enable scalability across operations.

The improved offering includes three specialized solutions that deliver measurable value across core insurance functions. All are available as turnkey and highly customized deployments with built-in governance and monitoring capabilities to ensure safe, transparent and compliant adoption of AI:

AI-Powered Underwriting: Accuracy and speed in underwriting are essential for competitive advantage. EIX-Underwriting leverages its proven Hybrid AI approach to streamline data extraction from unstructured documents and risk evaluation, ensuring scalable performance even during peak demand periods. All commercial lines, both admitted and E&S, are supported.

Claims Automation: Designed to eliminate bottlenecks in high-volume, document-intensive claims environments, Expert.ai's EIX-Claims Automation solution intelligently classifies and extracts critical data from incoming documents, speeding resolutions, reducing leakage, and improving customer satisfaction. The solution includes legal demand identification and medical summarization.

Policy Servicing Automation: Outdated servicing processes often slow operations and create low customer satisfaction. Through EIX-Policy Servicing, Expert.ai helps teams automate workflows, such as endorsement, audit and renewal processing, end-to-end, while enhancing compliance, reducing operational costs and improving service delivery with intelligent, auditable processes.

"Insurers are under tremendous pressure to process more data, faster, while keeping costs and risks in check," said Nick Carter, Senior Director at Expert.ai. "At Expert.ai, we are fully committed to helping insurance companies meet these challenges head on. Our goal is to make AI practical and profitable for all sizes of organizations. With our Hybrid AI approach and the latest EidenAI Suite enhancements, insurers can deploy automation where it delivers measurable financial and customer satisfaction results, without adding complexity or compromising oversight. With over 30 years of experience and hundreds of successful implementations, we clearly set a different standard."

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI:IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

