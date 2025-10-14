Sabre Corporation: Sabre Shatters Industry Norms with First AI-Native, Classless Revenue Engine for Airlines, Reshaping Airline Economics and Closing a Decades-Old Industry Gap

Continuous Revenue Optimizer harnesses AI-powered innovation to help airlines unlock up to 3.5 percent more revenue by delivering the right price to the right customer at the right time

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced the launch of SabreMosaic Continuous Revenue Optimizer (CRO), an industry-first AI-driven modular solution that enables airlines to move beyond traditional fare classes and deliver continuous pricing recommendations for each shopping request.

Built in partnership with Riyadh Air, CRO expands on the momentum of SabreMosaic, the modular, AI-native platform introduced last year that has already delivered more than 16 new products for over 10 airline customers, generating tens of millions of dollars in estimated incremental revenue to its airline users. The new solution combines Sabre's proprietary data and algorithms with Sabre's AI capabilities to continuously determine the optimal price for every seat per customer segment.

By analyzing real-time demand, booking patterns and competitive market conditions, CRO enables airlines to present each passenger with the most relevant and competitive fare for their journey. This helps travelers find offers that best match their preferences, while allowing airlines to adjust pricing-sometimes downward-to absorb additional demand and thereby increase total revenue. In doing so, airlines can achieve up to a 3.5% uplift in overall revenue without adding capacity.

CRO is powered by Sabre IQ, Sabre's systemic AI layer combining proprietary algorithms with the scale of its Travel Data Cloud. With over 50 petabytes of aggregated, anonymized travel intelligence, this foundation gives Sabre the richest base of travel industry knowledge anywhere. Sabre's data and AI infrastructure enables smarter pricing, retailing, and servicing at scale. CRO exemplifies how Sabre applies this capability to deliver measurable airline results today.

"The next paradigm shift in revenue optimization is here," said Mike Reyes, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Sabre. "We are thrilled to be making this technical leap forward with Riyadh Air, a likeminded partner who has gone on the journey with us to reimagine what the future of revenue optimization can look like."

Reyes explains, "Continuous Revenue Optimizer applies the science of real-time pricing to airline retailing in a way that helps airlines meet customer and business objectives while moving to a fully modern offer and order-based environment. What excites me most about our approach is that we've used Sabre IQ to help the next generation of airline analysts embrace this new technology easier than ever before, helping our airlines deliver faster, measurable revenue gains."

Through this partnership with Sabre, and as the industry's first airline to employ this revolutionary solution, Riyadh Air is fine-tuning its pricing science to maximize revenue opportunities while navigating a hybrid environment where most partners still operate with fare rules.

"We have a bold vision to reimagine the entire traveler experience," said Shihaj Kutty, VP Pricing and Revenue Management at Riyadh Air. "With a digitally-savvy population to serve, we knew we needed cutting-edge technology to understand our customers in new ways, so that we could present relevant and optimized offers at the time of search and shop. Sabre's legacy of expertise in this area, paired with their innovative approach to solving this problem, gave us confidence that Sabre was the right partner.

When evaluating technology to meet this need, what set CRO apart was its approach to segment-based continuous pricing, allowing us to balance commercial performance with traveler value - all while supporting the long-term growth of our business," said Kutty.

The introduction of CRO comes at a time when airlines are under increasing pressure to optimize every seat sold. A study from MIT1 found that airlines implementing segmented continuous pricing-especially classless models-can achieve revenue gains of 3% to 6% in realistic competitive scenarios. By enabling continuous, classless pricing, CRO addresses a long-standing limitation of legacy revenue management systems and positions airlines to compete more effectively in markets where demand patterns shift rapidly.

CRO was previewed during Sabre's keynote session at the recent T2RL Engage conference, where executives from Riyadh Air joined Sabre leaders on stage to share their firsthand experiences. Their joint presence underscored the industry momentum behind classless revenue management and the accelerating adoption of next generation offer and order capabilities.

Following the announcement at T2RL Engage, CRO is available for any airline to purchase as a standalone module, or in conjunction with the SabreMosaic platform.

SABR-F

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a broad spectrum of travel businesses including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that enable its clients to operate more efficiently, generate revenue and offer personalised travel experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in over 160 countries. www.sabre.com

Media

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

[email protected]

Branko Karlezi

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investors

Jim Mathias

[email protected]

[email protected]

1 Long, Y., Belobaba, P. Airline revenue management with segmented continuous pricing: methods and competitive effects. J Revenue Pricing Manag 23, 14-27 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1057/s41272-023-00462-6

SOURCE Sabre Corporation