Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2025 as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
737
|
121
|
|
|
330
|
|
767
|
6
|
|
|
20
|
|
777
|
9
|
|
|
29
|
|
787
|
24
|
|
|
61
|
|
Total
|
160
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
8
|
|
|
14
|
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
7
|
|
|
28
|
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
2
|
|
|
9
|
|
F-15 Models
|
3
|
|
|
7
|
|
F/A-18 Models
|
3
|
|
|
12
|
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
4
|
|
|
9
|
|
MH-139
|
1
|
|
|
6
|
|
P-8 Models
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
Total 1
|
32
|
|
|
94
|
|
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
|
Contact:
|
Investor Relations: [email protected]
|
|
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing