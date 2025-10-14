Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 18:39
187,10 Euro
+0,40 % +0,74
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,20187,4018:41
187,04187,4618:41
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 17:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2025 as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2025

Year-to-Date
2025




Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

121

330

767

6

20

777

9

29

787

24

61

Total

160

440






Defense, Space & Security Programs




AH-64 Apache (New)

8

14

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

7

28

CH-47 Chinook (New)

-

1

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

9

F-15 Models

3

7

F/A-18 Models

3

12

KC-46 Tanker

4

9

MH-139

1

6

P-8 Models

2

4

Commercial and Civil Satellites

2

4

Total 1

32

94

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected]


Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2025 PR Newswire
