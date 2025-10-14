Persistent Systems: Persistent Announces $406.2M Revenue in Q2 FY26 with 17.6% Y-o-Y Growth

Reports 16.3% EBIT margin, 43.7% Y-o-Y growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) and (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2025:

Q2FY26 Margin % Q-o-Q Growth Y-o-Y Growth Revenue







(USD Million) 406.2

4.2 % 17.6 % Constant currency growth



4.4 %

(INR Million) 35,807.2

7.4 % 23.6 % EBIT (INR Million) 5,837.4 16.3 % 12.7 % 43.7 % PBT (INR Million) 6,168.3 17.2 % 11.1 % 42.0 % PAT (INR Million) 4,714.7 13.2 % 11.0 % 45.1 %

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are pleased to report our 22nd sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 4.2% Q-o-Q and 17.6% Y-o-Y, with operating margin improving to 16.3%. Driven by the continued trust of our clients, this performance reflects our commitment to impactful transformation and execution excellence.

Our AI strategy builds on a strong platform-led foundation and is powered by deep domain knowledge, differentiated IPs, accelerators and strategic partnerships. This integrated approach brings together enterprise readiness for AI transformation, engineering hyper-productivity and business hyper-productivity, enabling clients to scale innovation, modernize their core and achieve measurable impact faster.

Our sustained momentum was recognized by Everest Group with the 'Growth Honor of the Year,' and our talent excellence reaffirmed by our placement as a Leader in the Talent Readiness for Next-generation Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, underscoring the strength of our capabilities and commitment to long-term stakeholder value."

Second Quarter FY26 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, was $609.2 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $447.9 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

Accelerating strategic pivot through 360° collaboration and go-to-market partnership to build and scale AI infrastructure platforms using SASVA for a fast-growing global infrastructure provider

Driving end-to-end R&D for a portfolio of mature endpoint security products and enabling customer migration to next-generation products for a global cybersecurity leader

Developing and maintaining critical grid technology platform by setting up an offshore R&D center for one of the world's largest energy technology companies

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Enhancing customer experience and driving business growth by transforming the tax and accounting software for a global financial technology platform

Transforming IT and business processes across product, engineering and operations for a leading global financial services company, enabling tax-advantaged savings

Leveraging GenAI to reimagine business operations and relationship management for improved customer experience for one of the leading global wealth management companies

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Driving deeper engagement with commercial healthcare clients through modernization of digital presence for one of the world's largest healthcare companies

Improving patient, radiologist, and caregiver experience through consolidation of imaging applications and strengthened data integrity for a leading US-based nonprofit healthcare organization

Unifying order management systems across core diagnostic products for a global leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine

Leadership Changes

Jaideep Dhok elevated as Chief Operating Officer - Technology, effective August 12, 2025. He previously served as Senior Vice President - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at Persistent. In his new role, Jaideep oversees Delivery Excellence, Talent Acquisition/Talent Management, Learning and Development as well as Alliances and Partnerships, while continuing to lead the APAC region and contributing to the Company's AI strategy.

Other News in the Quarter

Persistent won ISG CX Star Performer Awards in multiple categories

Persistent awarded 'Growth Honor of the Year' at 2025 Everest Group Elevate Honors

Persistent was awarded for AI excellence at the National AI Awards 2025 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Persistent named a Leader in the Everest Group Talent Readiness for Next-generation Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Persistent recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group

Persistent won three top honors at the People Matters InfiniT Awards 2025

Persistent won a Brandon Hall Gold award for its Architect Competence Development Program under the 'Best Competency Management Strategy' category

Persistent launches its first XT Studio to scale AI-powered, immersive experiences

