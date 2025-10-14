InfiniG Launches Open Ecosystem With Private Network Partners

New program offers enterprises best-of-breed flexibility by combining neutral host mobile coverage with private network cores from multiple leading providers

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / InfiniG today announced the launch of InfiniG Connect , an open ecosystem that enables enterprises to seamlessly add their own private cellular network alongside InfiniG's Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS) neutral host solution. InfiniG Connect allows organizations to choose from a range of best-in-class private core providers to fit their unique requirements without being locked into proprietary stacks.

Offices, hospitals, warehouses, factories, hotels, airports, and more can now customize their own private network on a single platform with mobile coverage. This lowers costs and accelerates deployments.

With this approach, enterprises maintain flexibility and control of their private network. This allows them to add their own devices and applications that are sensitive to performance, security, and capacity requirements. At the same time, InfiniG manages all the complexity of the public network that provides critical mobile communications, including 911 and safety. MCaaS is tightly coordinated with the mobile network operators to meet regulatory and service level requirements.

"Neutral host mobile coverage is becoming more critical for modern enterprises, and the infrastructure is sharable for fast and easy addition of private network capabilities," said Joel Lindholm, CEO InfiniG. "With InfiniG Connect, we're bringing the industry's leading private core providers into an open ecosystem that ensures enterprises get choice, interoperability, and innovation instead of lock-in."

Industry-leading Partners

The InfiniG Connect ecosystem launches with full participation from five leading private network partners: Nokia, Druid Software, Pente Networks, Monogoto, and Blue Arcus.

Nokia

"InfiniG adds a critical application to the Nokia ecosystem by making it easy for enterprises to extend mobile coverage with neutral host capabilities," said Willie Kopp, Head of Edge Campus Enterprise Sales - North America, Nokia. Using the same infrastructure, we're enabling flexible, future-ready networks that support both private and public mobile services."

Pente Networks

"Our partnership with InfiniG makes private mobility practical for industries that can't afford downtime. Whether in mining, utilities, or public safety, HyperCore plus InfiniG Connect enables secure, scalable private networks on neutral host infrastructure," said Michael Wright, Head of Sales and Private Network Strategy, Pente.

Monogoto

"Building on InfiniG's neutral host foundation, InfiniG Connect with Monogoto makes it effortless to add private LTE and 5G," said Maor Efrati, Co-founder and CTO, Monogoto. "Together, we eliminate complexity-enterprises can start with just SIMs and cloud access, then scale securely across venues without investing in heavy infrastructure."

Druid Software

"InfiniG Connect makes it seamless for enterprises to combine neutral host coverage with Druid's Raemis core network platform," said Andy Greig, CSO at Druid Software. "Together, we give customers full control of their connectivity in a flexible and future-ready network environment enabling them to evolve from 4G to 5G with confidence and without being tied to proprietary systems."

Blue Arcus

"Blue Arcus is excited to combine technologies with InfiniG to create an innovative and comprehensive Private 4G/5G offering with an improved economic model based on sharing infrastructure and spectrum with InfiniG's Mobile Coverage as a Service," said Naren Yanamadala, CEO and Founder, Blue Arcus.

About InfiniG

Founded by the first industry experts to deploy a CBRS neutral host network at a Fortune 50 company, InfiniG is at the forefront of solving the enterprise mobile coverage challenge. InfiniG's Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS) represents the future of in-building connectivity: seamless, carrier-grade mobile service delivered over shared infrastructure and spectrum, without complexity or compromise. For more information, visit www.InfiniG.io .

