New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Naz's Halal, the fast-growing street food brand that began as a single halal cart in Queens, NY, has officially launched its first national franchise development campaign, with a goal of awarding 20 new locations by the end of the year.

Now with over 50 locations across the United States, Naz's Halal has earned a reputation for craveable platters, operational excellence, and strong performance across a range of markets. What started as a local favorite has grown into one of the most compelling QSR growth stories in the country.

"We've built a system that supports real operators - people who want a brand with staying power and the infrastructure to grow," said Elizabeth Sandoz, Director of Franchise Development. "This next wave of expansion is about finding the right partners in the right markets and setting them up to succeed from day one."

Franchisees benefit from a streamlined operational model, modern support tools, and strong unit-level performance. With an average unit volume (AUV) exceeding $1.6 million, the brand is attracting both first-time and multi-unit operators.

The expansion campaign is being led by Naz's Halal's in-house franchise development team and includes national visibility initiatives and live webinars for prospective franchisees. The brand is especially focused on awarding territories to qualified operators with the experience and ambition to scale.

Franchisees receive 100 hours of hands-on training, ongoing operational coaching, and access to real-time tech tools to help optimize performance. Many current owners are already opening second and third locations - a reflection of the brand's momentum and franchisee satisfaction.

"Franchisees aren't navigating this alone," said Sandoz. "We provide the tech, the training, and the marketing systems they need to hit the ground running - and many are already scaling into multiple units."

About Naz's Halal

Naz's Halal is a leading halal street food franchise with nearly 50 locations across the U.S. Founded in Queens, NY, the brand is known for its authentic recipes, generous portions, and fast-casual convenience. With strong-performing franchisees, streamlined operations, and high guest demand, Naz's Halal is redefining what halal QSR can be - one platter at a time.

