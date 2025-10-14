AFVi: Waste Pro USA Cuts Fuel Costs by $5.2 Million a Year Thanks to Natural Gas Vehicles, Credits, and Certification

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Waste Pro USA, a regional waste collection company operating across 12 states, has significantly reduced its operating costs by integrating natural gas-powered vehicles (NGVs) into its refuse fleet. What started with the construction of a CNG station and the purchase of 80 CNG trucks has led to an annual savings of $5.2 million and over 600 operating CNG vehicles.

Part of this is due to valuable federal and state tax credits for those who operate their own CNG stations, making this alternative fuel even more cost-effective than diesel. Along with reducing emissions and expenses, these credits have allowed the company to invest further in its workforce and fleet performance, including technician training and certification provided by Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi).

Waste Pro pays its technicians incentives for completing CNG fuel system inspector certification . These credentials reinforce the knowledge and skills of each technician and give the company the ability to respond immediately to fleet-related issues, rather than contract inspection services out to a third party.

Operating in a dozen states means navigating different regulations, fuel supply chains, and geographic challenges. Waste Pro's successful deployment of NGVs across multiple regions highlights how natural gas is a scalable and flexible solution for refuse and municipal fleets.

Along with cutting costs, the company aims to benefit its community. "As an industry, our trucks are on our community's roads daily, so Waste Pro is committed to measures that mitigate our carbon footprint. Part of our motto, 'Caring for Our Communities,' includes investing not only in our future as a company but the future of the cities and counties we partner with through green initiatives," said Sean Jennings, president and CEO of Waste Pro USA. "Adding CNG-fueled trucks and building CNG fueling stations has reduced emissions, benefiting our operations, our communities, and our environment."

By combining natural gas-powered refuse vehicles with certified maintenance staff, fleets can create a cost-effective infrastructure that pays for itself, while also dramatically reducing its effects on the environment.

