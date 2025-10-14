Starcoin Foundation and Starcoin Group Limited Officially Launch Starcoin Token, Ushering in a New Era of "Token-Stock Linkage"

Starcoin Foundation and Asia's First Publicly Traded Company to Lead Tokenized Product Issuance, partnering with a U.S. Asset Management Company for Asset Endorsement, to reconstruct the global digital capital ecosystem

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / The Starcoin Foundation (the "Foundation") announced today its collaboration with Starcoin Group Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code:399) to issue the Starcoin Token (STAR) on the Conflux eSpace public blockchain. This marks the official launch of the first "token-stock linkage" project directly initiated and endorsed by a publicly traded company in Asia. The Starcoin Foundation has decided to airdrop one token for every ten shares held by all shareholders of Starcoin Group Limited.

Founder of Starcoin Foundation Dr. Benjamin Yeung



This initiative positions Starcoin Group as a pioneer in the Web3 digital finance sector. It represents a new practical example of the "token-stock linkage" model in the Asian market, following similar collaborations in the U.S. like FG Nexus and Securitize's tokenization of stocks on Ethereum and SOL Strategies' convertible bond model linked to the SOL token.

Starcoin Group views the Starcoin project as a foundational platform for the global Web3 digital capital market, with each token backed by U.S. dollar assets. The project's goal is to build an integrated on-chain investment banking system focused on the on-chain issuance, compliance, and global circulation of Real World Assets (RWA).

The Group plans to leverage the advantages of blockchain technology to reshape traditional financial business processes. By creating a "Web3 investment bank," it aims to become a key link between global assets and digital investors, injecting new vitality into the global capital market.

To ensure the international credibility and long-term stability of the Starcoin project, the Starcoin Foundation is engaging in deep collaboration with several major U.S. fund companies. The plan is to use traditional financial products and select antique art pieces for value endorsement and on-chain registration.

These high-quality assets will serve as the initial underlying assets for the Starcoin project, providing real asset backing for the STAR token. This will also establish the institutional foundation and trust mechanism for the future international issuance of RWA.

Starcoin Group has a clear global strategic plan for the Starcoin platform:

Following the official launch of the Starcoin Token, the Group will complete the deployment of its technical infrastructure and establish its initial ecosystem within the year. It will also release the first list of partnered assets and cross-border compliance guidelines. In the future, the project will connect with compliant stablecoin and clearing and settlement platforms in major financial centers like Hong Kong and the U.S. It will also introduce on-chain financing tools for standardized RWA, such as funds and bonds, and actively expand institutional partnerships in key markets like the U.S., Singapore, and Southeast Asia.

The Starcoin project will be deployed on the high-performance Conflux eSpace public blockchain. This blockchain uses an innovative Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that supports a high throughput of over 3,000 transactions per second. It is also fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), achieving a perfect combination of high performance and compatibility.

Starcoin Group will strictly adhere to "public company-level governance standards" to promote the stable development of the entire ecosystem within a compliant regulatory framework. It will actively cooperate with the regulatory requirements of major jurisdictions to ensure the transparency and compliance of its project operations.

Dr. Benjamin Yeung, founder of the Starcoin Foundation, stated, "The Starcoin project is a crucial strategic upgrade in response to profound changes in the global financial landscape. It is not just a technological innovation; it represents a major strategic transformation for Starcoin Group from a traditional financial business model to a Web3 investment bank. We are deeply aware of the core importance of regulatory compliance and asset trust in the digital finance era, which is why we chose to establish a deep collaborative relationship with major U.S. fund companies. By using real assets as the basis for value endorsement, we are committed to enhancing global investors' confidence in and recognition of digital assets. We are confident that we can build Starcoin into a landmark innovation model that Asia can offer to the global financial market.".

About Starcoin Group (Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 399)

Starcoin Group Limited is a comprehensive fintech group listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company specializes in blockchain core technology research and development, digital asset management services, Web3 infrastructure construction, and the on-chaining of Real World Assets (RWA).

The Group is committed to compliance as its cornerstone and technological innovation as its core driving force, striving to deeply integrate traditional finance with decentralized finance. It actively builds next-generation global digital capital market infrastructure for the future.

About Starcoin Foundation

Founded by Dr. Benjamin Yeung, the Starcoin Foundation is a non-profit organization and the exclusive issuer for this project. The Foundation has an asset management company that will airdrop the returns from managing assets to the entire ecosystem, ensuring that tokens have the same rights as equity. The goal is to create the first dividend-paying token on the blockchain.

