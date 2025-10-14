Converters Expo South Returns to the Charlotte Convention Center

The eighth annual event will unite material converters, suppliers, and manufacturers.

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / The 2026 Converters Expo South, an annual event from The Packaging Group at BNP Media, will take place on February 26, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina, part of one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S.



After two years of hosting the event in Greenville, SC, The Packaging Group is excited to return to Charlotte, a thriving city that has hosted previous Converters Expo South events. The Converters Expo trade shows provide a unique focus on material converting not found at other industry events in the U.S.



The Charlotte area is booming. Since 2019, the Southeast region has performed better than the overall U.S. economy. Recent reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics note that the Southeast has a strong job market thanks to population growth, which has attracted diverse business interests, including manufacturing. The Southeast U.S. has long been home to a thriving converting and packaging business corridor.



Now in its eighth year, Converters Expo South is a one-day expo that unites converters of paper, film, plastics, nonwovens, and other materials with equipment suppliers, technical specialists, and other supporting businesses. Attracting material converters and manufacturers from across the Southeast and beyond, the event is expected to bring in over 100 exhibitors and more than 500 attendees. Businesses associated with the Converters Expo trade shows work in a diverse range of industries, including packaging for consumer packaged goods (CPGs), direct mail, energy, healthcare, aerospace, construction, and more.



"Our Converters Expo events offer a unique opportunity for material converters to find solutions to ongoing challenges, improve throughput, add new converting capabilities, and otherwise find opportunities to grow their business," said Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, publisher, The Packaging Group, BNP Media. Converters Expo South is a regional extension of BNP Media's original Converters Expo event, which takes place each spring in Green Bay, WI. "The intimate Converters Expo South event helps material converters across a wide range of application areas find the solutions they need."



Converters Expo South will feature various Vendor Education sessions outlining key technical processes and highlighting solutions to common material converting challenges. For the second year, the event will also feature a "State of Converting" presentation highlighting key developments across the industry, regulatory challenges, and what to watch for in the year ahead. The event offers opportunities to network with peers and potential business partners throughout the day.



About The Packaging Group

The Packaging Group from BNP Media consists of the Packaging Strategies and Flexible Packaging media brands, along with three in-person events, Converters Expo, Converters Expo South, and Global Pouch Forum. The Packaging Group identifies and analyzes the trends, solutions, and innovations for consumer packaged goods processors and converters responsible for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, and medical packaging, along with non-packaging materials conversion for medical devices, energy, aerospace, and construction, among other markets. Since 1983, The Packaging Group has delivered timely, objective news and analysis to the world's packaging and converting leaders.



