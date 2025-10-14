ERP Advisors Group Offers a Free Live Event Examining New Business Threats Presented by AI

On Thursday, October 16th, Shawn Windle, ERP Expert at ERP Advisors Group, and James McQuiggan, cybersecurity guru at KnowBe4, will confront the "dark side" of artificial intelligence and the risks it poses to businesses.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and James McQuiggan, CISO Advisor at KnowBe4, will break down the ever-evolving threats posed by developing artificial intelligence technology, and how businesses can effectively protect themselves in the age of AI.

In a world where cyber-criminals are looking for every possible way to infiltrate businesses through emerging technology, Shawn and James will utilize their experience to:

Provide an overview of AI and common uses in 2025.

Unveil how AI is being used to attack enterprises.

Discuss what you can do to protect your business from attacks.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

