Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - On October 17th, the documentary ARTFULLY UNITED will make its theatrical debut in Los Angeles, inviting audiences into the vibrant world of public art, activism, and healing. Directed by Dave Benner and produced by Chris Walters Productions, this full feature documentary follows renowned artist Mike Norice as he transforms neglected urban spaces into canvases of color, community, and hope.

Christopher Walters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/270284_16c943cde4de1a7d_001full.jpg

At its core, Artfully United is more than just a film about painting murals. It is about reclaiming neighborhood identity, challenging despair, and bringing people together. Norice, a successful artist who had a store on Melrose Avenue, specializing in custom sneakers and apparel in Los Angeles for many years, works on the murals in underserved communities where he was born and raised. The murals become a catalyst: not just beautification, but a tool for psychological uplift, civic engagement, and social connection. The documentary digs into what shapes the artist-his family, his influences, his faith, and his losses-and shows how these experiences inform the artwork he creates.

Artist and Community Activist Mike Norice

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/270284_apg2en.jpg

The theater release is happening at select venues including the Laemmle Theater in Glendale. As the murals are unveiled, the film does not shy away from the grit: crime, poverty, and neglect are real parts of the story-but so are hope, collaboration, and transformation. Audiences will see how art, when rooted in community, can help heal and unite.

Artfully United has been on the film festival circuit around the country including making its world premiere at the Greenpoint Film Festival in Brooklyn, New York, the Vacationland Film Festival in Biddeford, Maine, and the Fayetteville Film Festival in Arkansas. The film also had a market screening at the Marche de Film during the Cannes International Film Festival in France in May of this year.

For those interested in art, social justice, or stories of resilience and transformation, Artfully United promises a moving, visually rich experience. Interested parties are encouraged to mark their calendars for October 17, purchase their tickets early, and prepare to see the walls-and people-of Los Angeles in a new light.

Christopher Walters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/270284_apg3en.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270284

SOURCE: APG