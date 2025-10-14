Gitex AI Serbia: The world's largest technology fair, Gitex Global, is coming to Southeastern Europe, hosted by Belgrade

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest technology fair, "Gitex Global," has chosen Belgrade as the host of its first fair in Southeastern Europe. The event, titled "Gitex AI Serbia", will take place in 2027 during the specialized exhibition "Expo 2027."

This decision was announced yesterday at the opening of the 45th Gitex Global fair in Dubai, confirming Serbia's position as a growing hub of innovation and new technologies in this part of Europe. At this year's Gitex Global, Serbia is also the partner country.

The organization of "Gitex AI Serbia" marks a historic moment for Serbia and the region, and showcasing the region's technological potential on the global stage.

Following the decision to hold "Gitex AI Serbia" in Belgrade, Gitex Global CEO, Trixie LohMirmand stated:

"Launching GITEX Serbia 2027 marks a new chapter in our global journey to expand the GITEX experience to emerging innovation hubs. Serbia stands out as a dynamic bridge between East and West, and we are excited to bring the world's leading to Belgrade."

Marko Cadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, which played a key role in securing the organization of this fair, stated:



"Over the past decade, Serbia has reformed its education system to meet the demands of the technological revolution. We introduced programming from the fifth grade of primary school, tripled the number of IT professionals, and developed IT service exports to as much as 5 billion dollars annually! Now we need a platform to loudly show what we can do. We found the perfect partner, and today we are thrilled to be welcomed into the special Gitex family. None of this would have been possible without people, extraordinary people, Trixie and her team. We are determined to make the most of this opportunity, and I invite everyone to Belgrade in 2027."

Danilo Jerinic, director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, stated:

"The arrival of Gitex Global within the framework of Expo 2027 Belgrade represents a turning point not only for our technological scene but for the entire regional economy. It is a signal that Serbia is becoming part of the most important currents of global digital transformation. Gitex AI Serbia, as part of Expo 2027, will be more than a technological event: it will be a platform that connects investors, startups, universities, and industry."

