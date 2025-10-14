ON1 Releases Photo RAW 2026 With Next-Generation AI, Masking Layers, and New Creative Filters

New release delivers breakthrough AI tools, enhanced masking, and creative effects, giving photographers more power, flexibility, and control than ever before.

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / ON1, a leader in AI-powered raw photo editing software, Monday announced the official availability of ON1 Photo RAW 2026, the newest version of its all-in-one raw photo editor for professionals and enthusiasts. Built as the ultimate Lightroom alternative, Photo RAW 2026 combines AI innovation with complete control, empowering photographers to edit faster, achieve stunning results, and maintain full ownership of their workflow.

"Photo RAW 2026 isn't just about adding new features," said Dan Harlacher, VP of Product at ON1. "It's about improving the core tools photographers rely on every day and making editing more flexible. From stunning super-resolution to the most accurate masks we've ever shipped, this release brings real-world value to every customer."

What's New in ON1 Photo RAW 2026

Masking Overhaul for Faster, Smarter Selections

The most significant masking update since Super Select AI gives photographers unmatched control. Key upgrades include:

One-Click Subject & Background Masks: Instantly isolate subjects or backgrounds for targeted edits.

New Mask Layers: Stack, combine, or subtract multiple masks per layer for non-destructive control.

Improved AI Edge Quality: Achieve cleaner selections around hair, trees, and complex shapes with less manual cleanup.

New Creative Effects and Filters

Four powerful new filters have been added to the Effects module to create unique looks:

Depth Lighting: Adjust lighting and color separately in the foreground and background.

Split Field: Simulate a split-diopter lens effect for creative focus.

Double Exposure: Blend subjects with textures for stylized, fine-art results.

Motion Filter: Add realistic intentional camera movement (ICM) effects.

Resize AI 2026 Integration

ON1's industry-leading super-resolution technology is now built directly into Photo RAW, featuring two new models: a Highest Quality Model to restore fine details in extreme crops or old photos, and a Standard Model optimized for fast batch processing.

Other Key Improvements

Dozens of other refinements include a new Negative Mode for film scans, native Grayscale Support, improved UI customization, and expanded camera support.

Ideal for a Wide Range of Photographers

ON1 Photo RAW 2026 is designed for:

Professionals needing high-volume workflows and plugin flexibility.

Hobbyists who want an affordable all-in-one alternative without subscriptions.

Film and legacy shooters digitizing negatives and grayscale images.

Availability and Pricing

ON1 Photo RAW 2026 is available now for macOS and Windows as a perpetual license or subscription. The MAX Edition also runs as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Capture One. A free 30-day trial is available today at www.on1.com .

About ON1

ON1 creates powerful photo editing tools that give photographers complete control over their creative vision. With a focus on innovation, performance, and value, ON1 empowers users to work the way they want-without unnecessary limitations. Products like ON1 Photo RAW, Resize AI, NoNoise AI, and Effects are trusted by hundreds of thousands of photographers worldwide. Learn more at www.on1.com/products/photo-raw.

SOURCE: ON1

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/on1-releases-photo-raw-2026-with-next-generation-ai-masking-layer-1085097