Sourceful Ltd: Sourceful's Riverflow Achieves State-Of-The-Art Performance, Topping Global Image-Editing Benchmark

Riverflow 1 sets a new benchmark for design-grade image editing, delivering production-level precision that surpasses all other models.

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Sourceful today announced Riverflow 1, a new AI model built for image editing with design-grade precision.

In benchmark testing conducted by Artificial Analysis, Riverflow achieved state-of-the-art performance, ranking number one globally for image editing and outperforming leading models across a wide range of tasks.

Riverflow was designed to give creators, designers, and developers greater control over visual edits. It supports complex retouching, object replacement, colour correction, lighting adjustment, transparency controls, and text refinement with a level of reliability that general-purpose image generators cannot match.

Built to meet the exacting needs of professional design work, Riverflow delivers accuracy that holds up under close scrutiny and translates faithfully into real-world output. The model is now available to developers and visual platforms worldwide through Runware's API, with additional integrations planned later this year.

Within Sourceful's own platform, Riverflow powers a specialised application focused on branded packaging and marketing assets. The model grew from Sourceful's mission to push the limits of image editing for designs destined for physical print, where millimetre accuracy and consistent colour are essential.

In 2025, an estimated 8.8 trillion pieces of branded packaging, marketing, and merchandise will be printed worldwide across nearly 390 million unique designs. Riverflow enables Sourceful users to iterate and visualise these designs faster while maintaining production-ready standards.

Sourceful's user base is evenly split between professional designers and non-designers. Both groups use the platform to explore ideas, refine brand worlds, and produce marketing visuals that once required agency budgets and long timelines. Riverflow gives them access to professional-grade accuracy directly in the browser.

"We have been working with generative AI since 2023, but this is the first time we have benchmarked our own models against the global leaders," said Wing Chan, CEO and co-founder of Sourceful. "Riverflow delivers something new: the speed and creativity of AI combined with the precision required for production-quality design."

"Working with Sourceful has fully tested our infrastructure and demonstrated the potential of Riverflow," said Ioana Hreninciuc, co-founder of Runware. "Their focus on latency and pixel-level control made it a perfect showcase for our Sonic Inference Engine, custom built for AI workloads to deliver the best speed and cost efficiency in the industry. We are proud to be their launch partner and look forward to future collaborations."

Riverflow marks a key milestone in Sourceful's mission to bring state-of-the-art AI precision to the physical and digital worlds of brand design, while also contributing a high-performance, benchmark-leading model to the broader developer community.

Riverflow 1 is available today inside the Sourceful web platform at www.sourceful.com and via the Runware API. Sourceful plans to expand Riverflow with additional model variants and updates later this year.

RIVERFLOW IMAGE EDITING EXAMPLES

NOTES TO EDITORS

Sourceful is a technology company headquartered in Manchester, England. Its platform helps brands design and produce shelf-ready packaging and visual assets across sectors including food and beverage, beauty, electronics, fashion, and home. Sourceful's agentic platform guides users from ideation to print-ready artwork files that can be sent directly to suppliers. The company is backed by Index Ventures, Coatue Management, and Eka Ventures.

Riverflow 1 is a new family of models from Sourceful available to developers via API. These models deliver higher accuracy and greater consistency for complex image editing tasks.

Runware delivers AI-as-a-Service at up to 90% lower cost and with higher speed than competitors. Built for scale, the service has powered more than 4 billion creations for 100K+ developers and 250M+ end users worldwide, including clients such as Higgsfield, NightCafe, and OpenArt. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Runware is backed by Insight Partners and a16z Speedrun. Learn more at runware.ai.

Email - press@sourceful.com

SOURCE: Sourceful Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sourcefuls-riverflow-achieves-state-of-the-art-performance-toppin-1086675