McCormick Systems: McCormick Helps Construction Estimators Navigate Supply Chain Disruptions and Rising Material Costs

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / McCormick Systems, an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades and part of the Foundation Software product offering, has released a comprehensive guide to help construction estimators adapt their bidding strategies amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and rising material costs.

According to Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABC) analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index, construction input prices rose 0.5% in March 2025. Combined with ongoing tariff uncertainty and supply chain disruptions causing material shortages and delivery delays, these factors are forcing estimators to fundamentally reevaluate their bidding processes to maintain competitiveness and profitability.

McCormick System's new resource addresses critical challenges estimators face when building bids in an unstable economic environment. The guide identifies common estimation gaps that can compound the impact of rising costs, including incomplete scope coverage, incorrect quantities, unclear specifications, missing labor or equipment costs and inadequate contingency planning.

McCormick's integrated platform helps estimators combat rising costs through key capabilities:

Real-time access to trade-specific material databases with current pricing and availability

Automated measuring and counting with built-in takeoff tools to reduce material waste

Improved change order management to monitor actual costs versus estimates

Streamlined bid summary sections for combining and splitting costs with greater clarity

Beyond technology, the guide provides actionable strategies for building effective financial contingencies against cost increases and delays. The guide notes that excessive contingency levels can misallocate funds, while insufficient reserves risk overruns and project delays.

For complete strategies on navigating supply chain disruptions and building competitive bids during periods of economic uncertainty, read the full guide here.

McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information:

Tracie Kuczkowski

Vice President of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-helps-construction-estimators-navigate-supply-chain-dis-1086098