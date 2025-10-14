Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 20:26 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCormick Systems: McCormick Helps Construction Estimators Navigate Supply Chain Disruptions and Rising Material Costs

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / McCormick Systems, an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades and part of the Foundation Software product offering, has released a comprehensive guide to help construction estimators adapt their bidding strategies amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and rising material costs.

According to Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABC) analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index, construction input prices rose 0.5% in March 2025. Combined with ongoing tariff uncertainty and supply chain disruptions causing material shortages and delivery delays, these factors are forcing estimators to fundamentally reevaluate their bidding processes to maintain competitiveness and profitability.

McCormick System's new resource addresses critical challenges estimators face when building bids in an unstable economic environment. The guide identifies common estimation gaps that can compound the impact of rising costs, including incomplete scope coverage, incorrect quantities, unclear specifications, missing labor or equipment costs and inadequate contingency planning.

McCormick's integrated platform helps estimators combat rising costs through key capabilities:

  • Real-time access to trade-specific material databases with current pricing and availability

  • Automated measuring and counting with built-in takeoff tools to reduce material waste

  • Improved change order management to monitor actual costs versus estimates

  • Streamlined bid summary sections for combining and splitting costs with greater clarity

Beyond technology, the guide provides actionable strategies for building effective financial contingencies against cost increases and delays. The guide notes that excessive contingency levels can misallocate funds, while insufficient reserves risk overruns and project delays.

For complete strategies on navigating supply chain disruptions and building competitive bids during periods of economic uncertainty, read the full guide here.

McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information:

Tracie Kuczkowski
Vice President of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-helps-construction-estimators-navigate-supply-chain-dis-1086098

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.