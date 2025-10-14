Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|BNXT
|BioNxt Solutions Inc.
|Thursday October 16, 2025
|CXXI
|C21 Investments Inc.
|FRG
|Forge Resources Corp.
|NARA
|PanGenomic Health Inc.
|PXI
|Planet Ventures Inc.
|QBTQ
|SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.
|SCPE
|Scope Technologies Corp.
|SLV
|Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
|USGD
|American Pacific Mining Corp.
|VST
|Victory Square Technologies Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
