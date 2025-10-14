Anzeige
14.10.2025 21:18 Uhr
Rockpoint Legal Funding Applauds AB 931 - the California Consumer Legal Funding Act

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Rockpoint Legal Funding, one of the nation's leading consumer legal funding companies, proudly celebrates Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of AB 931, the California Consumer Legal Funding Act.

Rockpoint Legal Funding

Rockpoint Legal Funding
Rockpoint Legal Funding Logo

This landmark legislation, authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) and championed by the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), establishes long-awaited statewide standards for consumer legal funding - ensuring transparency, fairness, and strong consumer protections while preserving vital access to financial relief for Californians pursuing justice.

Rockpoint extends its deepest gratitude to the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) for their advocacy and leadership in advancing this critical legislation, as well as to Assemblymember Kalra for his vision and Governor Newsom for signing AB 931 into law.

"CAOC's unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and promoting fairness in the justice system was instrumental in making AB 931 a reality," Ramtin Ghaneeian, Founder of Rockpoint Legal Funding, said. "We are honored to have stood beside them in this historic effort."

Rockpoint was at the forefront of the collaborative effort that led to AB 931's passage, working closely with CAOC, Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC), and key legislative stakeholders to craft a bill that balances consumer protection with access to funding.

"We are proud to have worked alongside Rockpoint Legal in advancing AB 931," said Casey Johnson, CAOC 1st Vice President and Legislative Chair, "This collaboration culminated in landmark consumer protections and a fairer marketplace for those seeking justice."

As one of the most trusted names in consumer legal funding, Rockpoint has long advocated for clear, ethical standards governing funding practices. The company's collaboration and transparency helped shape AB 931 into a model statute for responsible regulation.

About the California Consumer Legal Funding Act (AB 931)

Effective January 1, 2026, AB 931 recognizes consumer legal funding as a non-recourse, consumer-centered financial service, distinct from traditional loans and litigation financing. The new law provides comprehensive protections, including:

  • Caps on funding charges that cannot accrue beyond 36 months.

  • Mandatory plain-language contracts with full itemization of charges and clear repayment schedules.

  • A five-business-day cancellation right without penalty.

  • Strict prohibitions on referral fees or financial arrangements between attorneys and funding companies.

  • A clear prohibition against funding companies influencing legal strategy or settlement decisions.

"AB 931 ensures that consumers have access to transparent, ethical, and properly regulated legal funding options," Ghaneeian added. "It provides peace of mind to those waiting for their day in court and establishes California as a national leader in consumer protection."

About Rockpoint Legal Funding

Rockpoint Legal Funding is a California-based company providing non-recourse consumer legal funding to help plaintiffs cover essential living and medical expenses while their cases progress. Leveraging advanced technology and a customer-first approach, Rockpoint delivers fast, transparent, and ethical funding solutions. The company also supports law firms and healthcare providers, maintaining one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.

For more information visit: www.rockpointlegalfunding.com

Contact Information

Ramtin Ghaneeian
Owner, Rockpoint Legal Funding
pr@rockpointlegal.com
(213) 657-6500

.

SOURCE: Rockpoint Legal Funding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rockpoint-legal-funding-applauds-ab-931-the-california-consumer-lega-1086935

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
