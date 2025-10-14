L-Charge Appoints Serial Energy Entrepreneur Stephen Kelley as CEO Amid Surging Fleet Electrification Demand

L-Charge , pioneer of off-grid ultra-fast EV charging, appointed Stephen Kelley CEO to accelerate U.S. fleet electrification by scaling Charging-as-a-Service solutions that bypass grid bottlenecks.

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / L-Charge , pioneer of off-grid ultra-fast EV charging, appointed Stephen Kelley CEO to accelerate U.S. fleet electrification by scaling Charging-as-a-Service solutions that bypass grid bottlenecks. His appointment comes as U.S. fleets face surging electrification demand, heightening the need for scalable off-grid charging solutions. The newly emerging field of off-grid "Charging-as-a-Service" (CaaS) and Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) is rapidly gaining traction as fleets and property owners seek to circumnavigate grid constraints and accelerate the transportation industry's conversion to EVs.

L-Charge Off-grid Charging Depot



In the past year alone, L-Charge has delivered more than 3 million kWh to fleets and that energy has powered more than 9 million electric miles, helping operators electrify faster by overcoming grid delays and ensuring cost-predictable charging. Recent deployments include powering 400+ daily charging sessions for Tower Mobility 's Los Angeles ride-sharing fleet. Kelley's appointment underscores the company's sharpened focus on scaling partnerships, accelerating deployments, and expanding its Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings.

Mr. Kelley brings more than two decades of clean energy and mobility leadership, including six successful exits. Widely recognized as an entrepreneur in clean energy and mobility, he most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at InCharge Energy , where he scaled revenues nearly tenfold and secured major fleet and OEM partnerships. He previously co-founded Green Charge Networks (later Engie Storage ), helping lead its growth and acquisition by Engie . His career spans solar, storage, and e-mobility, consistently turning complex energy challenges into quantifiable customer value. Under Kelley's leadership, L-Charge plans to establish its Charging-as-a-Service and Power-as-a-Service platforms as the preferred alternatives for fleets, enabling them to sidestep costly utility delays and transition to EVs on predictable timelines.

"L-Charge was created to rethink how fleets access reliable charging when the grid can't keep up," said Dmitry Lashin, Founder and CTO. "Our off-grid technology delivers power immediately, without multi-year delays. With Stephen's experience building and scaling clean-tech companies, we can expand these solutions nationwide and speed the transportation industry's shift to EVs."

Leadership for the Future

To position L-Charge for long-term success, the company has strengthened its leadership team with a balance of growth and continuity:

Stephen Kelley, Chief Executive Officer - Growth-focused leader with six start-up exits, deep experience in scaling energy and mobility ventures, and a track record of building high-impact partnerships. Dmitry Lashin, Chief Technology Officer - Founder and technical architect of L-Charge, Dmitry continues to lead innovation and R&D, leveraging 20 years of power generation expertise to ensure the company's technology remains reliable, efficient, and future-ready. Stephen Soroosh, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Product - With more than 25 years in the automotive industry and over a decade bringing innovative products to market, Stephen oversees product development and operations, ensuring seamless execution for fleet and infrastructure partners.

Continuity and Acceleration

The leadership realignment emphasizes both continuity of technical vision and accelerated commercial growth. Lashin remains central to technology innovation, while Kelley and Soroosh bring expanded focus to scaling market impact and delivering industry-leading customer experiences.

"Our goal is not just to deploy chargers, but to solve one of the biggest bottlenecks in U.S. electrification: grid connection delays," said Stephen Kelley, CEO at L-Charge. "Off-grid CaaS models are the future of rapid fleet electrification, and L-Charge is at the forefront of making that future real."

About L-Charge

L-Charge delivers off-grid ultra-fast Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) to fleets, property owners, and municipalities awaiting grid connection. Powered by RNG and other clean fuels, L-Charge's platforms provide immediate, scalable power where it's needed most - helping fleets avoid grid delays, cut emissions, and electrify faster. In the past year alone, the company delivered over 3 million kWh to fleets across the U.S.

