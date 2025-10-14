Next Gen Diagnostics Expands U.S. Operations With New Lab in Kendall Square

Move positions company at the heart of Cambridge's innovation ecosystem to accelerate growth and collaboration in infection prevention.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD), a biotechnology company delivering automated whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics to track infection transmission in real time, today announced the relocation of its laboratory to Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The new space, located at the center of one of the world's most dynamic life sciences hubs, will enable NGD to expand its R&D capabilities, strengthen collaborations with academic and industry partners, and accelerate adoption of its sequencing-based transmission detection technology among hospital systems.

"Kendall Square is synonymous with scientific discovery and collaboration," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, CEO and Founder of Next Gen Diagnostics. "This move places NGD in the middle of a thriving community of innovators and reinforces our commitment to transforming infection prevention through real-time genomics."

NGD offers a low-cost integrated on-site sequencing and bioinformatic analysis service to bring practical, implementable sequence-based transmission detection to hospital systems. The system automatically generates actionable reports for infection prevention teams delivered via an intuitive user interface, including both transmission-linked patients and probable root cause. IP teams can focus on confirmation of suspected cause and move to the implementation of actions curtailing further transmission, reducing average length of stay while improving patient experience and medical outcome. By closing the detection gap - where over 90% of hospital transmissions currently go unnoticed1,2 - NGD's platform empowers healthcare providers to intervene earlier and more effectively.

The relocation underscores NGD's growth trajectory as it prepares to deepen its U.S. presence and broaden commercialization in 2025.

