DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils Spring 2026 Bridal Collection to Kick Off Fall New York Bridal Fashion Week 2025, Including New Couture Offerings

David's Bridal delivers a preview of its Spring 2026 collection that marries couture craftsmanship with modern romance

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today unveiled a digital sneak peek of its highly anticipated Spring 2026 Bridal Collection. Launching with an online preview of its newest wedding dress collection during the weeks' Fall New York Bridal Fashion Week, the collection celebrates modern craftsmanship, feminine romance, and couture-level artistry at price points accessible to all brides. The Spring 2026 collection, hand sketched & designed by Viola Chan, Head of Couture and Design, is a love letter to today's bride: confident, fashion-forward, and expressive. A special preview of the Spring 2026 Collection is available to shop early exclusively online with dresses coming in stores January 2026.

Drawing inspiration from both historical romanticism and contemporary runway trends, each gown features meticulous detailing and innovative fabrics designed to make an impact from the wedding aisle to the dance floor. Luxurious textiles define modern elegance while offering a variety of textures and visual interest for every bride:

Clean, minimalist satin, mikado, and taffeta for modern, structured elegance

Romantic lace evoking timeless sophistication

Textured jacquards add depth and a touch of unexpected drama

Silhouettes are thoughtfully designed to sculpt and elongate the figure, celebrating every part of every body. Corsetry with sheer elements balances structure and softness, while basque waists, drop waists, and peplums flatter the torso. Exaggerated hips and dramatic pleating create striking hourglass shapes, and architectural necklines, along with convertible straps and sleeves, offer versatility from ceremony to reception. As the leader in inclusive wedding dresses and bridal gowns, the Spring 2026 Collection Preview is available in sizes 0-30W - with incomparable size, design and silhouette consistency at every size.

"This collection is a celebration of artistry and self-expression," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Brides today want gowns that feel couture and uniquely personal, but they also want value, accessibility, and versatility. Viola Chan and our design team have created a collection blending runway-level craftsmanship with the inclusive sizing and availability, something only David's can offer. It's an extraordinary season, continuing to cement our place as the modern authority in bridal."

True to David's commitment to artistry, each gown is finished with intricate embellishments and fabric manipulation techniques, including embroidered, appliquéd, and 3D floral motifs, hand-beadwork for shimmer and dimension, and draping, shirring, and luxe pleating, which create movement and texture. The collection is shaped by three design themes, guiding both the gowns and the storytelling:

The Art of Texture : tactile luxury through satin, taffeta, and lace

Defined by Design: architectural silhouettes and sculpted forms

Moments That Move: shimmering details, flow, and capture emotion

"For Spring 2026, we wanted to celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship that make each gown feel truly special," says Viola Chan, Head of Couture and Design. "From intricate detailing to thoughtful silhouettes and luxurious fabrics, every element is designed to make a bride feel confident, expressive, and unforgettable on her wedding day.

As part of its ongoing commitment to bringing timely, trend-conscious collections to every bride, David's will release limited-edition "Monthly Muse" capsules in stores each month. These exclusive drops will highlight trend-forward styles designed to inspire brides, with Q1 2026 themes including Romantic Legacy, New Romantics, and Prep Party.

The Spring 2026 Bridal Collection is available in sizes 0 - 30 and starting at $699.00, available online beginning Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at DavidsBridal.com and will arrive in all David's stores nationwide in January 2026.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

