Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK, "Coincheck Group"), the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), one of Japan's leading crypto asset exchanges, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Aplo SAS ("Aplo"), a digital asset prime brokerage for institutional crypto investors. At closing, all issued and outstanding shares of Aplo were exchanged for newly issued ordinary shares of Coincheck Group.

Aplo has grown rapidly and today serves more than 60 active institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, banks and large corporates. Aplo was named "Prime Broker of the Year (EMEA)" at the 2025 Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards. All four founders are to continue with Aplo after the closing.

Together, the companies will look to accelerate Aplo's product roadmap and scale existing solutions, including:

Financing solutions, such as cross-margining and deferred settlement to enhance clients' capital efficiency;

Expanding liquidity access and product offerings across multiple jurisdictions and to new institutional partners;

Driving innovation in digital asset trading infrastructure to meet the growing needs of global markets; and

Providing a B2B2C offering to banks interested in using Aplo's execution platform to serve their customers.

Galaxy Digital Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Aplo.

Squair served as counsel to Aplo. De Brauw and Jeantet served as counsel to Coincheck Group.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. is a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Its core subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc., operates one of Japan's leading crypto asset trading platforms. Coincheck has ranked No.1 in crypto trading app downloads in Japan for six consecutive years (2019-2024).* Through advanced technology and robust security infrastructure, Coincheck aims to foster an ecosystem where new forms of value exchange-enabled by crypto assets and blockchain-can flourish.

*App download data provided by AppTweak (January 2019-December 2024)

About Aplo

Founded in 2019 in Paris by Oliver Yates, Simon Douyer, Arnaud Carrere, and Jacques Lolieux, Aplo is a French Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registered with the AMF. The company provides institutional investors with a secure, unified trading and liquidity access platform, enabling large-scale crypto execution. Since onboarding its first client in 2021, Aplo has established itself as a trusted partner for hedge funds, asset managers, banks, and corporates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical facts and should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated, including the risks that Aplo may not (a) be successful, or improve its results or expansion of its offerings, as planned, (b) have or be provided with the additional capital it may need for improved success or results or new types of business, or (c) be successful in obtaining a MiCA license timely, or at all, as well as the risks discussed in the filings of Coincheck Group N.V. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "looks to" or by statements indicating certain actions "may," "could," "should," or "might" occur or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases. Coincheck Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

