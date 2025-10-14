Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 21:57
104,40 Euro
+0,58 % +0,60
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 22:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 4, 2025

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, before the market opens Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call November 4 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
