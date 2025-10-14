Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2025 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of October, November and December 2025.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 24 October 31 $ 0.0467 November 17 November 26 0.0467 December 22 December 31 0.0467 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1401

The Company has paid 152 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly cash distribution to date. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 24 October 31 $ 0.125 November 17 November 26 0.125 December 22 December 31 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 24 October 31 $ 0.125 November 17 November 26 0.125 December 22 December 31 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 24 October 31 $ 0.104167 November 17 November 26 0.104167 December 22 December 31 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 27 November 5 $ 0.104167 November 25 December 5 0.104167 December 29 January 5 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 13, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13755541.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 148 farms, comprised of approximately 100,000 acres in 15 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet (about 18.0 billion gallons) of surplus water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

