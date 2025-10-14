Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 20:01
7,940 Euro
-0,75 % -0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8808,12022:59
7,8758,07522:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 22:14 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2025 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of October, November and December 2025.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

October 24

October 31

$ 0.0467

November 17

November 26

0.0467

December 22

December 31

0.0467

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1401

The Company has paid 152 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly cash distribution to date. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

October 24

October 31

$ 0.125

November 17

November 26

0.125

December 22

December 31

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

October 24

October 31

$ 0.125

November 17

November 26

0.125

December 22

December 31

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

October 24

October 31

$ 0.104167

November 17

November 26

0.104167

December 22

December 31

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

October 27

November 5

$ 0.104167

November 25

December 5

0.104167

December 29

January 5

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 13, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13755541.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 148 farms, comprised of approximately 100,000 acres in 15 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet (about 18.0 billion gallons) of surplus water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-october-november-and-december-2-1086110

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.