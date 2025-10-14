Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2025

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available to host in-person meetings with registered attendees on both October 22nd and October 23rd.

A live and archived webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the Planet MicroCap website via the following Webcast Link. To attend the Showcase and schedule a meeting with Peraso management, please Register Here.

About Peraso, Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

