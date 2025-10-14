Anzeige
WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
14.10.25 | 21:57
1,700 US-Dollar
-7,61 % -0,140
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2025

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available to host in-person meetings with registered attendees on both October 22nd and October 23rd.

A live and archived webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the Planet MicroCap website via the following Webcast Link. To attend the Showcase and schedule a meeting with Peraso management, please Register Here.

About Peraso, Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-attend-and-present-at-the-planet-microcap-showcase-toro-1086686

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
