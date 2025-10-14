Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or the "Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming October investor conferences, represented by Cooper Emmons, Pineapple Advisory Board Member and Business Development Associate at Injective Labs. Full conference details are below:

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Date: October 13-15, 2025

Location: Old Billingsgate - London, UK

Attendees: Cooper Emmons, Pineapple Advisory Board Member and Business Development Associate at Injective Labs

Money 20/20

Date: October 26-29, 2025

Location: The Venetian Resort - Las Vegas, NV

Attendees: Cooper Emmons, Pineapple Advisory Board Member and Business Development Associate at Injective Labs

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

