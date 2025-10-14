Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao" or the "Company"), a leading and high-growth InsurTech company providing digital insurance brokerage services in China, today announced the Company's participation in instrumental investor-focused events taking place through the remainder of 2025.

Upcoming Investor Events

October 19-21: LD Micro Main Event XIX (San Diego, CA)

Company Presentation on Monday, October 20th at 2:30 PM PT

Scheduled to take place October 19-21, 2025, in San Diego, CA, the LD Micro Main Event is one of the most renowned gatherings for small- and micro-cap companies. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

November 13: Skyline Signature Series Webinar (Virtual)

Taking place Thursday, November 13 at 12 pm ET, the Skyline Signature Series webinar is Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC's proprietary branded live virtual webinar event that provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations. Following Zhibao's Company presentation, a Q&A session will be held where audience members will have the opportunity to submit their questions, which will then be answered live by Zhibao's management. Investors interested in attending this event can register for free through the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017593444538/WN_MZZElP7UQIidqbIk9PLhDw

"Participating in the LD Micro Main Event and the Skyline Signature Series represents a significant milestone for Zhibao," commented Mr. Botao Ma, Zhibao Technology's Chairman and CEO. "We view these events as critical initiatives for broadening our Company's awareness and visibility, growing our shareholder base, educating the markets on Zhibao's latest developments and future growth plans, and fostering the long-term relationships needed to execute on our growth strategy."

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

