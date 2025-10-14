Scottsdale, Arizona and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company"), a Canadian silver-focused company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Monetary Metals & Co., ("Monetary Metals"), the pioneer of gold and silver-denominated fixed-income investments.

This partnership represents a key advancement of Honey Badger's strategy to build a multi-dimensional silver investment vehicle, following the Company's creation of its 100%-owned subsidiary, Honey Badger Silver Royalty Inc. ("HBSR"), in November 2024.

Under the new partnership, Honey Badger will deploy silver earned from its future royalty and streaming portfolio into Monetary Metals' silver lease and bond programs, earning additional yield in physical silver. This innovative approach enables Honey Badger to compound its silver exposure-own silver, earn silver, and reinvest it-while supporting the broader silver supply chain through productive deployment of metal.

"This partnership is the next logical step in executing our long-term vision,' said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO of Honey Badger. "In 2024, we launched Honey Badger Silver Royalty to highlight the inherent royalty value within our portfolio. Our collaboration with Monetary Metals builds on that foundation-transforming future silver income into a compounding source of additional silver yield. We believe this combination of value-adding activities on our existing 7 silver mineral deposits, royalty exposure, and physical silver income makes Honey Badger a truly unique vehicle for silver investors."

Keith Weiner, Founder & CEO of Monetary Metals, added: "Our collaboration with Honey Badger is a one-two punch. They earn silver through royalties and streams. In the conventional approach, this silver is a dead asset. We make it productive and generate an income, in silver. Together, we are strengthening the precious metals ecosystem and eliminating the need to immediately sell metal."

Through this partnership, Honey Badger becomes an active participant in Monetary Metals' gold and silver yield marketplace, positioning the Company at the forefront of innovation in the silver royalty and streaming space.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company with multiple projects in Northern Canada, including the Plata and Clear Lake silver projects in Yukon, the Sunrise Lake project in the Northwest Territories, and significant landholdings in the historic Nanisivik mine area in Nunavut. In addition to its project portfolio, Honey Badger is developing a growing pipeline of royalties, streaming agreements, and strategic silver investments. The Company is focused on building a portfolio that transforms silver revenue into long-term, income-generating assets.

More information is available at honeybadgersilver.com.

