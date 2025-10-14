FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Amid nationwide concern over catastrophic burn injuries and deaths caused by fuel container explosions and flame jetting, Florida flame jetting attorney Gabriel F. Zambrano of Lytal Reiter Smith Ivey & Fronrath is leading multiple product liability investigations and legal actions on behalf of injured individuals. The firm offers nationwide representation as the firm welcomes the opportunity to Co-Counsel cases, expert resources, and a proven record of successful settlements and verdicts over a 40-year history of fighting for the rights of consumers, victims, and survivors.

Industrial fire with large flames engulfing metal pipe structure during emergency response training.

Consumers searching for a fuel container explosion lawsuit, flame jetting injury lawyer, or portable fuel container burn attorney are urged to learn about ongoing efforts to hold manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers accountable for placing unsafe products on the market. Attorney Zambrano has developed specialized protocols to help victims secure justice and compensation for serious injuries, wrongful death, and defective product exposures.

What Is Flame Jetting? Why Do Victims Need Legal Help?

Flame jetting occurs when a burst of vapor ignites from a fuel container or prefilled fuel product, shooting out a blowtorch-like flame and causing severe burns or fatal injuries. As noted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), hundreds of Americans have suffered traumatic injuries due to defective designs lacking adequate flame mitigation devices (FMDs).

The CPSC's January 2023 regulatory rewrite mandates flame mitigation in gas cans, diesel containers, lighter fuel bottles, and fireplace fuels. Manufacturers must meet new federal standards under ASTM F3326-21, ASTM F3429/F3429M-24, and UL 30:2022, or risk liability for injuries or deaths resulting from explosion or flashback incidents.

Who Is Gabriel F. Zambrano ? How Can Victims Get Help?

Gabriel F. Zambrano is a nationally recognized product liability and personal injury trial attorney at Lytal Reiter Smith Ivey & Fronrath , a 40 year old firm recognized for their legal legacy advocating for consumers in product liability and personal injury cases. With years of experience representing victims of defective consumer products, Zambrano leads a legal and forensic team to investigate the root causes of household and workplace fuel container injuries.

For detailed background, legal insights, and case evaluation protocols, victims and journalists can access Zambrano's LinkedIn article:

Flame Jetting - A Dangerous & Hazardous Condition Presented in Modern Contemporary Household Products

Rising Standards and Expanded Legal Rights for Consumers

Recent changes in U.S. law have expanded manufacturer and distributor responsibilities and increased liability for burns, product explosions, and failed safety measures. Key targeted products include:

Portable gasoline, diesel, and kerosene containers

Workplace safety cans regulated by OSHA

Butane lighter refill bottles

Ethanol fireplace fuel

Prefilled lighter fluid containers

According to Zambrano, "The upgraded standards are a major win for consumer safety, but litigation and aggressive investigation remain essential for holding negligent companies accountable and protecting future victims."

