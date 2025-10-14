Depot Connect International (DCI) Opens New Summerville (North Charleston) Facility, Strengthening Ties with Port of Charleston and Summerville Community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International (DCI), a leading provider of integrated depot, tank wash, maintenance, and logistics services, today announced the grand opening of its newest U.S. facility at 428 High Country Drive, Summerville, SC.

The new state-of-the-art facility, strategically positioned near the Port of Charleston, expands DCI's ability to serve regional and national customers while creating new opportunities for collaboration, growth, and community engagement across the greater Charleston area. This expansion enhances service capacity, improves operational efficiency, and creates valuable opportunities for local employment and supplier partnerships.

The opening ceremony featuring remarks from DCI CEO Chris Synek, alongside leaders from the Port of Charleston, the Summerville Chamber of Commerce, and local officials.

"This opening is more than the launch of a facility, it's a commitment to Summerville and the greater Charleston region," said Chris Synek, CEO of DCI. "The Port of Charleston is one of the fastest-growing container ports in the nation, and Summerville represents the kind of vibrant, innovative community where DCI wants to invest and grow. The collaboration and support we've received from both the Port Authority and the Summerville Chamber of Commerce has been extraordinary. Together, we're building stronger connections for our customers, our employees, and the local economy."

The 20-acre facility offers a full range of services, including tank trailer wash and maintenance, parts and inspections, ISO tank storage, washing, heating/steaming, and chassis repair. With this expansion, DCI is reinforcing its commitment to safe, reliable, and sustainable service across North America.

Micah Mallace, President and CEO of South Carolina Ports, commented: "South Carolina Ports is proud that DCI has expanded their footprint in the Charleston Market. Their investment strengthens the supply chain capabilities available to customers using the Port of Charleston and creates meaningful opportunities for businesses and jobs in our region."

Rita Berry, President & CEO of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, added: "We are delighted to welcome DCI as a new member of our Chamber and community. Their presence in Summerville brings new services, new partnerships, and new energy to our local business landscape. We look forward to supporting their growth and success here."

The grand opening marks an important milestone in DCI's "ONE DCI" brand rollout, which unites its 190 global locations under a single identity. In addition to advancing customer service capacity, the new site reflects DCI's long-term commitment to community engagement, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

About DCI

Depot Connect International (DCI) is a global leader in depot, tank cleaning, maintenance, storage, and logistics solutions, with more than 190 locations across seven countries. Serving industries from chemicals to food-grade commodities, DCI provides safe, efficient, and sustainable solutions for the storage, cleaning, maintenance, and movement of critical cargo. Guided by its values of Safety, Quality, People, and Planet, DCI invests in infrastructure, technology, and people to deliver exceptional value to customers while supporting the communities where it operates.

About the Summerville Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Summerville / Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce is a local nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization comprised of more than 750 member businesses dedicated to building a stronger community by promoting economic vitality, advocating for business interests, and preserving the quality of life in Summerville and its surrounding region.

About South Carolina Ports

The South Carolina Ports Authority operates marine terminals across Charleston and two inland ports, serving as a major engine for trade and economic development in the Southeast. As the 8th largest U.S. container port, SC Ports invests proactively in infrastructure and capacity to support reliable supply chains, create jobs, and drive economic growth across the state.

