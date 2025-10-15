Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
WKN: 914505 | ISIN: MXP320321310 | Ticker-Symbol: FOMC
Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter Conference Call that will be held on:

Tuesday, October 28, 2025
10:30 AM Eastern Time
(8:30 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Toll Free US: (866) 580 3963
International: +1 (786) 697 3501
Conference ID: FEMSA

The quarterly results will be released on October 28 before markets open.

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details, please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.



Investor Contact (52) 818-328-6000 investor@femsa.com.mx femsa.gcs-web.com Media Contact (52) 555-249-6843 comunicacion@femsa.com.mx femsa.com

