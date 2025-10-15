Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P73E | ISIN: AU0000090128 | Ticker-Symbol: YST1
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 15:29
2,880 Euro
-2,04 % -0,060
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TPG TELECOM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8403,02014.10.
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 00:14 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TPG Telecom Renews Agreement With MATRIXX Software Through 2030 to Monetize Nationwide 5G

Partnership is focused on making life easier for Australian wireless consumers

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / MATRIXX Software, a global leader in monetization solutions, today announced the renewal of its agreement with TPG Telecom, one of Australia's leading telecommunications providers. The renewed partnership reinforces MATRIXX's role as the strategic monetization platform behind TPG Telecom's nationwide 5G Standalone (SA) rollout and its transformation into a wireless-first business.

Since the initial deployment, MATRIXX has enabled TPG Telecom to deliver real-time rating and charging for its prepaid, postpaid and wholesale mobility and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers. The MATRIXX platform supports multiple network vendors, providing TPG Telecom with the flexibility and agility to scale its operations across diverse infrastructure environments.

TPG Telecom has undergone a significant transformation, focusing on wireless services and doubling the size of its geographic reach. This strategic shift has positioned TPG Telecom as a leader in delivering high-performance wireless connectivity to consumers and enterprises alike, laying the groundwork for monetizing advanced services with guaranteed latency and bandwidth delivered with 5G Standalone (SA) network slices.

"MATRIXX has been a trusted partner in our transformation journey," said Giovanni Chiarelli, TPG Group chief technology officer. "Their platform has enabled simplification in our operations while delivering the flexibility to support our growing subscriber base. As we continue to expand our 5G network and deliver innovative services to customers across Australia, MATRIXX remains a strategic partner."

The MATRIXX platform's architecture ensures timely, consistent and accurate charging across all subscriber types and payment models. By consolidating monetization functions into a single, high-performance solution, TPG Telecom has achieved streamlined operations, reduced complexity, delivered enhanced customer experiences and laid the foundation for static, dynamic and SLA-based monetization of 5G slice-enabled services.

"Our continued collaboration with TPG Telecom is a testament to the strength of our platform and the alignment of our vision," said Glo Gordon, chief executive officer at MATRIXX Software. "Together, we're delivering cost efficiencies and enabling scalable growth through a unified monetization solution that meets the demands of mobile networks and the continuing evolution of new services."

The renewed agreement underscores the shared commitment of both companies to innovation, operational excellence and delivering value to wireless customers across Australia.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a dynamic billing, monetization and charging solution proven at scale. Global service providers like Telefónica, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service providers like DISH rely on MATRIXX to overcome the limitations of existing billing applications. MATRIXX provides a unified platform that transforms and simplifies billing operations across consumer, enterprise and wholesale businesses. With MATRIXX, operators can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized offerings, enabling commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com.

Media Contact
mediainquiry@matrixx.com

SOURCE: MATRIXX SOFTWARE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tpg-telecom-renews-agreement-with-matrixx-software-through-2030-1085549

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.