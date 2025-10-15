TPG Telecom Renews Agreement With MATRIXX Software Through 2030 to Monetize Nationwide 5G

Partnership is focused on making life easier for Australian wireless consumers

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / MATRIXX Software, a global leader in monetization solutions, today announced the renewal of its agreement with TPG Telecom, one of Australia's leading telecommunications providers. The renewed partnership reinforces MATRIXX's role as the strategic monetization platform behind TPG Telecom's nationwide 5G Standalone (SA) rollout and its transformation into a wireless-first business.

Since the initial deployment, MATRIXX has enabled TPG Telecom to deliver real-time rating and charging for its prepaid, postpaid and wholesale mobility and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers. The MATRIXX platform supports multiple network vendors, providing TPG Telecom with the flexibility and agility to scale its operations across diverse infrastructure environments.

TPG Telecom has undergone a significant transformation, focusing on wireless services and doubling the size of its geographic reach. This strategic shift has positioned TPG Telecom as a leader in delivering high-performance wireless connectivity to consumers and enterprises alike, laying the groundwork for monetizing advanced services with guaranteed latency and bandwidth delivered with 5G Standalone (SA) network slices.

"MATRIXX has been a trusted partner in our transformation journey," said Giovanni Chiarelli, TPG Group chief technology officer. "Their platform has enabled simplification in our operations while delivering the flexibility to support our growing subscriber base. As we continue to expand our 5G network and deliver innovative services to customers across Australia, MATRIXX remains a strategic partner."

The MATRIXX platform's architecture ensures timely, consistent and accurate charging across all subscriber types and payment models. By consolidating monetization functions into a single, high-performance solution, TPG Telecom has achieved streamlined operations, reduced complexity, delivered enhanced customer experiences and laid the foundation for static, dynamic and SLA-based monetization of 5G slice-enabled services.

"Our continued collaboration with TPG Telecom is a testament to the strength of our platform and the alignment of our vision," said Glo Gordon, chief executive officer at MATRIXX Software. "Together, we're delivering cost efficiencies and enabling scalable growth through a unified monetization solution that meets the demands of mobile networks and the continuing evolution of new services."

The renewed agreement underscores the shared commitment of both companies to innovation, operational excellence and delivering value to wireless customers across Australia.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a dynamic billing, monetization and charging solution proven at scale. Global service providers like Telefónica, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service providers like DISH rely on MATRIXX to overcome the limitations of existing billing applications. MATRIXX provides a unified platform that transforms and simplifies billing operations across consumer, enterprise and wholesale businesses. With MATRIXX, operators can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized offerings, enabling commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth.

