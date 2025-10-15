KRUG AND MAX RICHTER PRESENT: EVERY NOTE COUNTS

A DIALOGUE OF TASTE AND SOUND: KRUG EMBARKS ON A NEW MUSICAL JOURNEY WITH COMPOSER MAX RICHTER

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Krug, established in Reims in 1843, is proud to unveil Every Note Counts, an encounter between two uncompromising minds: Krug Cellar Master Julie Cavil and genre-defying composer, pianist and producer Max Richter.

This latest chapter in Krug's musical journey is a dialogue, driven by a shared pursuit of precision and experimentation. It is a testament that, whether in Champagne or music, every note counts.

In 2008, nature bestowed Champagne with the promise of an exceptional harvest. This inspired Julie Cavil to compose three distinctive expressions - each the result of meticulous craft, experimentation, and a deep understanding of the generosity that time could bring.

Moved by the sensations and emotions these three champagnes convey, Max Richter responded in his own language: music. He composed three original pieces in dialogue with the cuvées - not just to accompany them, but to reflect each of their characters.

These musical pieces recompose the singularity of the 2008 harvest, built from a trio of champagnes - named Krug from Soloist to Orchestra in 2008 (Act 2) - which encapsulates the Maison's unique craftsmanship and winemaking philosophy.

Krug Clos d'Ambonnay 2008 becomes Clarity - a soloist piece capturing the radical purity of a single plot, a single grape, and a single year. Krug 2008 becomes Ensemble - a chamber composition evoking the ideal circumstances of the year 2008. Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Édition becomes Sinfonia - the most generous expression of Champagne, assembled from 127 wines across 11 different years.

Together, these three movements form a recomposition of the year 2008 - not as a moment frozen in time, but as one that resonates across senses. From vineyard to studio, from Reims to Oxfordshire, Every Note Counts is an exploration of a shared vision. Two disciplines, two methods, united by one belief: that craft is in the detail. And that the most generous creations are those made with precision, purpose, and care.

Discover more about the Krug offer from Soloist to Orchestra 2008 on krug.com/maxrichter

The Max Richter's musical pieces along with Krug x Max Richter documentary will be revealed in February 2026.

