Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company") announces that Christopher Paterson has resigned as a director of the Company in order to pursue other business interests. Showcase thanks Mr. Paterson for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 60 mineral claims comprising the Pontiac Uranium Project located near the town of Fort Coulange in southwestern Québec.

