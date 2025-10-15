Access Advance HEVC and Video Distribution Pool Patent Owners Bring Streaming and Device Patent Infringement Suit Against Roku in Brazil

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Access Advance LLC today announced that certain patent owners in the HEVC Advance and Video Distribution Patent Pools have filed patent infringement proceedings in the Rio de Janeiro State Court in Brazil against Roku Brasil Servicos de Apoio de Produtos Eletronicos LTDA, a Brazilian subsidiary of Roku, Inc., for infringing patents essential to the HEVC/H.265 digital video coding standard (Case number: 3016299-22.2025.8.19.0001). According to the complaint, Roku's devices, operating system, and streaming service incorporate HEVC/H.265 technology.

This is the first action related to content streaming services from a patent owner in Access Advance's Video Distribution Pool, which launched earlier this year. The pool offers licenses for multiple video codecs, including HEVC, to video streaming services like Roku's. This is also the first action from a patent owner in Access Advance's programs that alleges infringement of both devices and content streaming services in the same action, showing Access Advance's commitment to being a "one-stop-shop" for companies that implement HEVC in a variety of products.

"When companies infringe patents, it undermines the entire intellectual property system and stifles innovation," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "The decision by certain patent owners in our HEVC Advance and Video Distribution Patent Pool to initiate legal action underscores the importance of respecting patent rights, particularly in global markets such as Brazil, not only in devices, but also in the services, such as streaming, that create significant additional value by the use of these technologies."

Access Advance patent pools exist to promote innovation and reduce licensing costs and litigation by allowing companies to obtain licenses to the essential patents of multiple Licensors through a single agreement. By making essential technologies widely and efficiently accessible, patent pools also allow for more industry-wide standardization, benefiting consumers through increased interoperability of devices. Access Advance's Licensors take legal action only as a last resort to ensure fair competition in the marketplace.

About Access Advance: Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 27,500 patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to H.266/VVC technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith Hollander

Director, Strategic Communications

Access Advance LLC

Email: press@accessadvance.com

Website: www.accessadvance.com

Licensing Inquiries:

Email: licensing@accessadvance.com

SOURCE: Access Advance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/access-advance-hevc-and-video-distribution-pool-patent-owners-bring-str-1086989