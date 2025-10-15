Adam J. Zayed From Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys Recognized as a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys is proud to announce that Adam J. Zayed, Founder and Managing Attorney, has been named a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

Adam J. Zayed, Chicago Personal Injury Attorney



The designation of Life Fellow is one of the highest honors bestowed by the ABF and recognizes attorneys whose professional, public, and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and to the welfare of their communities.

In a letter issued on behalf of the ABF Board of Directors, Fellows Officers, and its distinguished research facility, the Foundation congratulated Mr. Zayed on achieving Life Fellow status, which marks the fulfillment of his initial membership pledge to the Fellows.

"For more than seventy years, the American Bar Foundation has set the standard for groundbreaking, interdisciplinary research at the intersection of law and society," the letter stated. "Your support helps enable the ABF to continue this valuable work that advances justice and deepens the understanding of law and its impact on society."

The ABF Fellows program comprises a global honorary organization of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the legal profession. Membership is limited to one percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction.

In recognition of his support, Mr. Zayed received a certificate identifying him as a Life Fellow of the ABF.

"Becoming a Life Fellow is a meaningful milestone," said Adam J. Zayed. "The American Bar Foundation's commitment to advancing empirical research and understanding law's role in shaping society aligns with our firm's dedication to justice, integrity, and community service."

Founded in 1952, the American Bar Foundation is an independent, nonprofit research institute recognized as the nation's leading research center for the empirical study of law, legal institutions, and legal processes.

About Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys

Zayed Law Offices is a nationally recognized personal injury trial firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have suffered due to negligence or wrongful conduct. With offices in Illinois and Florida, the firm has recovered over $100 million in verdicts and settlements, maintaining a 99% success rate in cases involving catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, and wrongful death.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys

Address: 10 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1230

City: Chicago

State: Illinois

Zip: 60603

Country: United States

Phone: (312) 726-1616

Website: https://zayedlawoffices.com/

SOURCE: Zayed Law Offices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/adam-j.-zayed-from-zayed-law-offices-personal-injury-attorneys-recognized-as-a-1087018