Ramco Systems: Ramco Payce Now Certified with Workday Global Payroll Connect

CHENNAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramco Systems Limited announced today that Ramco Payce has been officially certified as a Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC) partner.

The certification validates Ramco's ability to deliver prebuilt, pretested integrations with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), helping organizations standardize multi-country payroll, strengthen governance, and improve operational confidence across markets.

What Workday GPC means for Enterprises:

With Workday GPC, enterprises can maintain a consistent, Workday-first experience across countries. By leveraging Workday GPC, Ramco Payce delivers automated integrations that scale from single-country rollouts to large, multi-country programs. This enables customers to:

Enter country-specific payroll inputs directly in Workday

Track payroll progress and readiness across multiple countries in one view

Access final results and official documents natively within Workday once payroll is approved

For global enterprises, this means faster implementations, consistent governance, a unified access model through Workday, and lower overall cost of integration and change management.

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head - Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "Our Workday Certified Integration underscores Ramco's commitment to simplifying global payroll at scale. By combining the Workday platform with Ramco Payce's next-gen payroll engine, enterprises gain a unified, seamless payroll experience. It also aligns perfectly with our product vision-low-code configurability, faster implementations, and elevated employee experience."

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, and powered by continuous tech innovations, Ramco Payce has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new features around self-service reporting, actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a quick implementation toolkit, Ramco Payce aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Ramco continues to offer a touchless payroll experience.

About Ramco Systems

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/payce.

