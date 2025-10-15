World Federation of Neurology: At the World Congress of Neurology, WHO Outlines a Global Roadmap to Make Brain Health a Universal Reality

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurological conditions now affect more than 40% of the population-over 3 billion people, according to WHO's Global Status Report on Neurology, released at the World Congress of Neurology (WCN) in Seoul.

The report reveals that neurological conditions affect one in three people, with over 80% of the burden in low- and middle-income countries. Despite its prevalence, too few countries have a standalone or integrated policy on neurology, only a minority include neurological services in UHC benefit packages, and workforce shortages remain profound-necessitating task-sharing and primary-care strengthening to close treatment gaps.

"The science is clear and the path is practical," said Dr. Tarun Dua of the World Health Organization. "If countries embed brain health in universal coverage, strengthen primary care, ensure access to essential medicines, reduce stigma, and invest in data systems, we can measurably improve lives-especially in settings where the need is greatest."

Addressing delegates live at the WCN, Dr. Dua called for an accelerated, whole-of-society push to make brain health a policy priority in every country. Framing brain health as an essential pillar of public health, Dr Dua urged neurologists, policymakers, and partners to align on integrated strategies that move care from fragmented to coordinated, from urban specialty settings to strong, community-based primary care.

The report, strategically and symbolically announced at the Congress, outlines the urgency and opportunity for advancement in brain health on a global scale-and the key role WFN and its membership organizations play in brain health research and advocacy worldwide.

"The significance of the WHO announcement coming from the World Congress of Neurology underscores the importance of neurologists playing an active role in brain health advocacy worldwide," says Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, WFN president. "With the rising prevalence of neurological conditions, we are committed to working with WHO on real solutions, including supporting neurologists in advocacy work, in addition to training programs to help combat the severe lack of qualified health professionals, particularly in low-income countries."

The WHO's Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders (IGAP) and brain health framework are the scaffolding for rapid progress. Implementation pathways, including WHO's IGAP toolkit (developed with partners including WFN), are already enabling progress. Case examples span policy and coordination in Moldova, medicine access gains in Tanzania, and lived-experience-led road mapping in South Africa, illustrating how national societies, ministries of health, and patient groups can translate a global plan into local results.

With progress on the horizon, this serves as a global call to action to make neurology and brain health a policy priority.

"This is not a siloed agenda; it's an integrated public-health imperative," said Dua.

About the World Congress of Neurology

The World Federation of Neurology's World Congress of Neurology brings together leading neuroscientists and public health experts to turn research into action and emphasize the importance of brain health across the globe. The 27th biennial conference was held in Seoul, South Korea from October 12 to 15, 2025, and was co-hosted by the Korean Neurological Association (KNA).

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 126 Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, emphasizing under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org .

