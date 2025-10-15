Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 07:18 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd.: Linglong Tire's 50th Anniversary Celebration Successfully Held in Madrid

MADRID, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Linglong Tire 50th Anniversary Celebration was successfully held in Madrid. Over 200 distributors from around the world gathered in Madrid to witness this important moment.

Mr. Wang Feng in his celebratory speech

During the event, all guests were invited to visit the world's top football sanctuary - the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium - to watch the thrilling match between Real Madrid and VillarrealT. The "Linglong 50 Years" logo shone alongside the glorious halls of Bernabéu, as the brand's half-century legend resonated with the passion of football. Even more exciting was the live interaction with Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos, which brought the atmosphere to a climax.

Collaborating with a world-class IP like Real Madrid is a strategic reflection of Linglong's continuous efforts to deepen its presence in the European and global high-end markets. Since 2020, Linglong has positioned globalized development as its core engine.To date, the company's products cover 173 countries worldwide, with a global sales network of nearly 200,000 points. Overseas business constitutes half of Linglong's business portfolio, serving as a crucial growth driver for achieving its "2030 Strategic Goals." It has also gained recognition from numerous internationally renowned OEMs and successfully entered the supply systems of mainstream automakers in Europe and America, confirming the global market influence of the "Linglong brand."

During the awards ceremony, Linglong expressed its highest respect and heartfelt gratitude to its distributor partners who have marched forward alongside them for many years. They are the key force behind Linglong's expansion into international markets and a solid bridge linking products to users.

Standing at this new historical starting point, Linglong will continue to uphold the philosophy of "Cooperation and Innovation," leveraging its six core competencies-"Strategic Power, Innovation Power, Product Power, Organizational Power, Marketing Power, and Brand Power"-to jointly serve users by uniting factories, distributors, and stores. Together, through continuous technological innovation, excellent product quality, and an efficient service system, they will meet the opportunities and challenges of industry transformation. At this moment, the starlight over Bernabéu remains brilliant, but Linglong Tire's journey is already heading towards a vaster sea of stars. This is not a celebration of an endpoint, but a clarion call for a new journey-with the green pitch as witness, passion as the sail, and strategy as the oar, Linglong will sail towards the next glorious 50 years! Linglong Tire 50th Anniversary Celebration, next stop, see you in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796672/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linglong-tires-50th-anniversary-celebration-successfully-held-in-madrid-302584393.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.