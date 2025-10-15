Silicon Box Ships 100M Units, Proves Advanced Panel-Level Packaging Ready for AI, HPC era

Breakthrough yield and device performance at high volume show team can scale company's large-format advanced packaging for customers' cutting-edge applications

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Box, a global leader in chiplet integration and advanced semiconductor packaging, announced it has shipped 100-million-units from its flagship factory in Singapore's Tampines Wafer Park. The state-of-the-art facility, which began mass production in late 2023, produces advanced panel-level packaging (PLP) exclusively and is the largest of its kind globally in terms of production capacity. Silicon Box's proprietary technology is able to support chiplet integration by addressing challenges in performance, scalability and costs in wafer-level and traditional packaging schemes.

"Achieving breakthrough results in production at high volume is a significant milestone for Silicon Box, as well as for transitioning the industry towards more scalable and low-cost design and manufacturing schemes - such as panel-level packaging and chiplet adoption - especially to meet the growing demand for larger, more powerful devices for future technologies," said Mike Han, Head of Business at Silicon Box.

"This achievement would not have been possible without our team's proven track record in R&D and execution, as well as our close collaboration with customers, which allowed us to challenge conventional methods and deliver cutting-edge solutions at low cost and high performance, at scale."

Record Breaking Yield and Factory Progress

One of the more remarkable aspects of Silicon Box's 100-million-unit shipment milestone, is that the production facility has exceeded co-founder and CEO, Dr. BJ Han, and his technical leadership team's long term track record for industry leading yield which was 99.7% at wafer scale.

"Silicon Box is proud to announce that this shipment milestone demonstrates our team's capability to execute advanced panel level packaging at high volume, but more importantly at very high yield," shared JH Yee, Head of Operations at Silicon Box. "Our founding team in operations and technology, including myself, have been working under Dr. BJ Han's leadership over multiple decades, at multiple semiconductor packaging companies. We are breaking our own record for production yield at panel scale, right now, while producing millions of units a day. This proves this execution capability always belonged to this team and lives on at Silicon Box."

The Tampines factory had its grand opening in July 2023, with mass production starting later that year. In 2024, the facility achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, followed by ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications in 2025. These certifications underscore Silicon Box's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, employee well-being and sustainability management, respectively.

Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity on Track

Silicon Box's 100-million-unit production milestone demonstrates that the company is on track to achieve its capacity and production targets at its flagship facility, with full capacity installation expected by 2028.

Meanwhile, the company's second manufacturing facility, to be located in Novara, Piedmont, Italy, is expected to begin production in 2028. The planned site which is larger than Singapore is expected to replicate production capacity and bring native test capability to Europe. The new plant will establish a full semiconductor value chain from design to final manufacturing and test, to serve sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), automotive, mobile, Internet of Things, and robotics.

"As the only independent semiconductor packaging company possessing the current capability to enable chiplet architectures with high interconnection density at panel scale in mass production, our collaborations are yielding industry leading results for early customers at a low cost especially in advanced automotive, robotics, high-performance computing and AI applications," said Mike Han.

"At the same time, the benefits of our solutions and the economics of our large-format manufacturing scheme allow a broader range of customers and device applications to reap the benefits of the most advanced packaging methods. These same customers and applications might find that the cost is prohibitive and capacity hard to come by with other providers."

About Silicon box

Silicon Box is an advanced semiconductor packaging company, specializing in cutting-edge integration technology and manufacturing processes. We offer solutions that enable chiplet architecture, as well as high performance, affordable alternatives to traditional packaging schemes. Leveraging our proprietary technology, 30 years of multi-sectoral expertise, and relationships with best-in-class partners, we strive to solve the unique challenges of chiplet adoption to build the emergent technologies shaping the world around us today.

Silicon Box was founded in 2021 by Dr. Byung Joon (BJ) Han, Dr. Sehat Sutardja, and Weili Dai. Dr. Han was previously the Chairman, CEO and CTO of the world's 3rd largest outsourced assembly and test provider, STATS ChipPAC (SSE: 600584) for two decades, taking the company to $4B in revenue during his tenure. Dr. Han is the inventor of many of the most advanced packaging solutions in today's market, and his team at Silicon Box holds standing records for yield in advanced packaging technology at wafer-level production. Dr. Sutardja introduced the concept of chiplets at the International Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in 2015. He and Weili Dai founded Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) in 1995 and ran the company for twenty years from a start-up to an over $50B market value company. To learn more about Silicon Box go to: silicon-box.com/newsroom and silicon-box.com/timeline.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include: our manufacturing expansion and investment plans and expectations in the European Union (EU) and the anticipated benefits therefrom; anticipated supplier, ecosystem, community, and government support and approval for our planned EU investments and anticipated benefits related to such support; environmental plans for and benefits from our factories and technologies; and other characterizations of future plans, expectations, events, or circumstances. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: changes in demand for our products; Silicon Box's failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its strategy, plans, and proposed transactions; construction delays or changes in plans due to business, economic, or other factors; increases in capital requirements and changes in capital investment plans; adverse changes in anticipated government incentives and associated approval related to Silicon Box's planned EU investments; adverse legislative or other government actions; insufficient ecosystem support; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; and other risks and uncertainties described in this press release. All information in this press release reflects management's views as of the date hereof unless an earlier date is specified. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

