Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, October 15, 2025
We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on INFICON's third quarter 2025 results. INFICON will host a web conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 09.30 a.m. CEST. Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You can access the web conference via the following link:
https://www.inficon.com/web-conference
On October 23, 2025, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on its third quarter 2025 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.
Communication Calendar
The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/.
E-Mail Alerts
To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/
