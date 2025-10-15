Dynamo University London Welcomes Global Limited and General Partners with Keynote from Dr. Jonnie Penn, a Leading Cambridge University Voice on AI Ethics and the Future of Technology

Dynamo Software today announced that its premier annual user conference, Dynamo University London, will take place at Glaziers Hall on November 13, 2025. This year's event offers an invitation-only preview of the most significant and sweeping update to Dynamo's end-to-end ALTs platform, to-date. Attending FinTech innovators, alternative investment professionals, and industry leaders will get an exclusive first look at the reimagined Dynamo v3.0 platform, followed by a full day of learning, collaboration, and networking.

This year's conference is centered around groundbreaking ideas, offering attendees a packed agenda designed to help them master new skills and discover emerging trends. A key highlight will be the introduction of Dynamo v3.0, representing a significant step forward in the FinTech's product development. The day will conclude with a launch party celebrating this significant milestone.

"As we welcome our clients to Dynamo University London this year, we find a special significance in the opportunity to bring them the latest innovations in ALTs investment management while at the same time, facilitating the connections that drive our industry forward," said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software. "This event has been a mainstay in our commitment to empowering the alternative investment community, providing a platform to explore the future of FinTech and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency."

Dynamo University London's agenda features a keynote address from Dr. Jonnie Penn, an Associate Teaching Professor of AI Ethics and Society at the University of Cambridge and a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author. Dr. Penn will offer a thought-provoking perspective on the future of technology and its societal impact, providing attendees with critical insights into the forces shaping the industry.

Additional sessions include an inside look at AI innovations within the Dynamo Document Hub, deep dives into ESG practices, and specialized breakout tracks covering data automation, portfolio monitoring, and investor communications. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with Dynamo experts during office hours and connect with peers throughout the day.

Dynamo University London offers complimentary attendance for Dynamo clients, providing an invaluable opportunity to learn from industry leaders, better understand Dynamo's product roadmap, and build relationships with the Dynamo team. Space is limited and clients should secure their spot by October 22, 2025

