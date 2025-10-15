The marketing playbook is being rewritten. AI is accelerating, and consumers want more control than ever. In this new reality, privacy isn't a constraint it's the currency of trust.

Usercentrics today announced it surpassed €100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), approximately $117 million USD in late August, to the tune of profitable 45% YoY growth, powered by millions of users. This milestone elevates Usercentrics into the elite "centaur" category SaaS companies generating over €100 million in recurring revenue annually. With fewer than 200 private companies worldwide at this level, centaur status is increasingly viewed as a more meaningful benchmark than unicorn valuations, which can be inflated by high multiples on lower revenues. The milestone cements Usercentrics' position as the leader of a new marketing era: Privacy-Led Marketing trusted by millions of users worldwide and strengthened through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Privacy Pays Off

With AI accelerating and expectations rising, the connection between privacy and trust has never been more vital and the global landscape is shifting fast: 82% of the world's population is now covered by some form of data privacy regulation (IAPP, 2025), and people are responding. They vote with their wallets, and trust is now the most valuable currency. According to Cisco's 2025 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, a staggering 95% of customers won't buy from organizations that don't protect their data. That makes privacy not just a compliance checkbox, but a foundational business imperative.

"Privacy is not just an obligation it's a strategic growth engine," said Donna Dror, CEO of Usercentrics. "We're not simply ensuring compliance; we're architecting a foundation where trust and data privacy catalyze performance."

A Profitable Global Movement

Usercentrics processes over 7 billion consents each month across 2.3 million websites/apps and is already the global market leader in digital trust. The company continues to scale profitably and is backing its momentum with strong cash reserves and disciplined operations.

A new North American HQ in New York fortifies Usercentrics' global presence as it accelerates the adoption of Privacy-Led Marketing in U.S. markets.

Innovation with Integrity

Building on the successful launch of its Server-Side Tagging (SST) platform, Usercentrics is evolving its offerings to help brands collect, activate, and measure consented data across websites, mobile apps, IoT devices, and AI interfaces. These innovations are engineered to deliver greater marketer control, richer insights all while reinforcing performance and trust. Looking ahead, Usercentrics is exploring targeted M&A opportunities to strengthen its product ecosystem while continuing to deliver sustainable profitability.

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is the global market leader in data privacy solutions, commanding the largest market share and driving profitable growth. Empowering companies worldwide, its solutions help organizations collect, manage, and measure consented user data across websites, apps, and connected platforms, enabling both compliance and Privacy-Led Marketing.

Learn more at usercentrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014687594/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Hannah Sinz, Sr. PR Manager, pr@usercentrics.com