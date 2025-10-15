Gstarsoft Co., Ltd.: Gstarsoft Unveils New Product Lineup and Global Strategy, Setting a New Benchmark for Industrial Software

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gstarsoft recently hosted its Product Launch and Technical Symposium, unveiling an integrated roadmap of new products and technology updates across 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM products, and AI applications. Marking a commitment to innovation, Gstarsoft also announced an accelerated globalization strategy and its intent to expand further in international markets, setting a new benchmark for industrial software worldwide.

GstarCAD 2026: A Leap in Performance and Intelligent Design

The GstarCAD 2026 showcased outstanding performance and intelligent design capabilities. The new edition delivers a significant boost, enabling instant opening of large-scale drawings, with core operations up to 20% faster and drawing opening speed boost by 40%. Furthermore, GstarCAD 2026 now features Parametric Constraints that provides rule-based, intelligent precision and flexibility for repeat-pattern design updates. GstarCAD is also actively expanding its ecosystem, cloud-based collaboration and multi-platform versions, laying the groundwork for more professional industry solutions.

ARCHLine.XP: Efficient BIM Design and Visualization

Gstarsoft also introduced its integrated BIM solution, ARCHLine.XP, an intuitive and user-friendly BIM design software that merges the precision of CAD with rapid visualization capabilities. It supports a comprehensive workflow from 2D floor plan drafting to 3D modeling, technical documentation, and visual design. Utilizing an efficient and stable proprietary BIM modeling engine, ARCHLine.XP ensures reliable data handling and supports the conversion of various mainstream CAD/BIM file formats (e.g., RVT, IFC, SKP, DWG/DXF) for maximum data interoperability.

Gstar-ZIXEL 3D CAD Debuts: Unveiling Gstar-ZIXEL 3D CAD

Gstarsoft, in partnership with Zixel Technology, officially launched the new Gstar-ZIXEL 3D CAD, a pure cloud-native platform that fills a strategic gap in the company's portfolio. The core system optimizes the entire design workflow from data import to precise model management with modules for parts, assembly, and drawings. With international-class "fast, powerful, and accurate" performance, the platform achieves seamless R&D data collaboration. This release is complemented by a suite of related products including 3D Process Master for interactive technical documents and PDM for centralized data management. This launch signifies Gstarsoft's major push toward delivering intelligent, collaborative, and high-performance digital solutions across the entire product lifecycle.

AI Technology: Redefining Design Intelligence

The company's latest AI practices marked a breakthrough in the fusion of CAD and artificial intelligence. The AI portfolio includes AI Rendering, AI Stair Design, and AI Customer Service, each addressing real-world efficiency gaps in industrial design workflows. These solutions enable smarter modeling, automated error detection, intelligent layout, and multimodal human-AI interaction, significantly reducing costs and improving design productivity.

Drive Global Expansion and Empower Partnerships

Building on over three decades of innovation, Gstarsoft continues to strengthen its global presence. In 2025, the company accelerated its strategy by acquiring CadLine, a Hungarian BIM software developer, and forming a new subsidiary, Gstar Hawk3D, to drive international BIM product development. As Lu Xiang, CEO of Gstarsoft, shared, the company also entered a deep collaboration with Zixel Technology to co-develop next-generation 3D CAD solutions. The company's products now serve users from 175 countries and regions, supporting 23 languages with over 750 partners worldwide.

"We are honored to witness the growth and transformation of Gstarsoft as one of its long-term partners," said Mr.Amnaj Opasworakun, senior sales manager of AppliCAD PLC from Thailand. "Over the years, we have built a strong foundation of trust and collaboration. Gstarsoft's continuous technological innovation and reliable support have made it a truly dependable partner in the industry. Under the company's global strategy, we believe there will be greater opportunities to create value together."

About Gstarsoft

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., established in 2001, is a leading provider of R&D-focused industrial software. With a mission to be "customer-centric - making design more efficient, collaboration smoother, and value sustainable," the company is committed to becoming a world-class, product-innovation-driven industrial software provider, delivering a full spectrum of solutions including 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM, and cloud-based CAD.

