15.10.2025 08:10 Uhr
Juniper Research: Direct-to-Device, 5G Advanced, & AI RAN to Redefine Global Connectivity in 2026

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2025today released its new Connectivity Tech Horizon; spotlighting the three technologies expected to have the greatest impact on the telecoms industry over the next year. These are:

  1. Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite connectivity
  2. 5G Advanced
  3. AI Radio Access Network (RAN)

The Tech Horizon offers a visual assessment of 20 connectivity technologies; ranking them as either 'Above the Line' (strongly performing) or 'Below the Line' (underperforming) in relation to market expectations. Giving operators and vendors a clear, data-driven view of which innovations are delivering value - and which are falling short.

"Enterprise demand for connectivity is not only growing, but becoming increasingly varied," said Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research. "Those in the telecoms market need to remain vigilant against both growing disruptive technologies and those that Juniper Research believes are slowly losing relevance."

Top 3 Movers in Connectivity Technologies

  • AI RAN: Positioned as a breakthrough in intelligent network automation, AI RAN will drive major efficiency gains and operational savings. Juniper Research forecasts $21 billion in operator investment in AI technologies this year.
  • Direct-to-Device (D2D): Moving from pilot to early commercial deployment, D2D will extend mobile coverage to remote and underserved regions without the need for costly new infrastructure.
  • 5G Advanced: Acting as the bridge to 6G, 5G Advanced will deliver enhanced uplink capacity, AI-native network management, and new enterprise-grade applications that redefine the value of 5G.

The report also identifies underperforming technologies, including legacy 5G and NB-IoT; highlighting where expectations have outpaced real-world adoption.

About the Tech Horizon

The Connectivity Tech Horizonprovides a free evaluation of 20 connectivity technologies across the telecoms ecosystem; serving as an introduction to the comprehensive analysis and strategic insights offered through Juniper Research's Connectivity Subscription.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bb0ba5f-e155-435a-97a5-4c91f024a92f


