DISCOVERIE GROUP

After a long period of destocking by customers, discoverIE has reported a return to organic revenue growth, with Q226 organic revenue up 1% y-o-y and H126 up 0.5% y-o-y after previously reporting flat organic revenue in Q126. Organic order growth was strong in Q226, up 8% y-o-y, providing a book-to-bill above one and a strong order book for delivery in H226. With trading in line with board expectations, we maintain our earnings forecasts.

