Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
15.10.2025 08:48 Uhr
Changsha Sinocare Inc.: Sinocare Showcases Its Comprehensive Diabetes Management Solutions at EASD

VIENNA, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD 2025) was successfully held in Vienna, Austria. During the conference, Sinocare hosted an international industry symposium and an exclusive networking dinner, fully demonstrating the company's professional expertise in diabetes management.

International Experts Applaud iCan CGM's Exceptional Clinical Performance

On the opening Monday of EASD 2025 in Vienna, Professor Lori Laffel, Dr. Guido Freckmann, and Professor Julia Mader were invited to share their researches collaborated with iCanTM CGM. The symposium highlighted key themes 'Performance, Practicality, and Pediatrics,' and presented promising data from recent German and U.S. studies involving both adult and pediatric populations. Additionally, the session provided insights into initiating CGM systems in real-world settings, featuring expertise from a leading pediatric diabetes center. The discussion also explored the potential impact of diabetes technology on travel and employment opportunities for individuals with diabetes who have a passion for flying.

Professor Lori Laffel

Global Launch of iCan i6 CGM: Smarter Monitoring, Elevated Experience

The next-generation iCan i6 CGM system was the centerpiece of attention in Sinocare's booth. Besides 15-day accuracy and comfortable wear, iCan i6 delivers multiple user experience upgrades: one-step application with a smaller, lighter sensor; 27-language support for global accessibility; built-in altitude compensation algorithm for reliable readings at high elevations; enhanced mobile app integration, enabling a "effortless monitoring and globally accessible" experience.

At the same time, Sinocare's exclusive partner, A.Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, showcased the co-branded GlucoMen® iCan CGM system at EASD. Menarini highlighted the iCan system's latest features and clinical benefits through an immersive booth experience, drawing strong interest and engagement from medical professionals on-site.

From Prevention to Management: Building a Closed-Loop Diabetes Ecosystem

On September 15, Sinocare hosted a private dinner seminar, unveiling its new "A+C" Diabetes Prevention and Control Ecosystem to key partners. This model integrates AGEscan non-invasive screening with CGM to enable early risk detection and precision intervention. Sinocare also introduced its hospital glucose management solution, which seamlessly connects outpatient and inpatient scenarios, achieving end-to-end digital diabetes management and improving both efficiency and quality of care.

From cutting-edge CGM clinical research to integrated prevention and hospital management solutions, Sinocare's presence at EASD 2025 strengthened global collaborations with experts and partners, and showcased its deep integration of technological innovation with patient and clinical needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796642/Professor_Lori_Laffel.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796743/sinocare______logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinocare-showcases-its-comprehensive-diabetes-management-solutions-at-easd-302584486.html

