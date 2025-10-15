MACOMPTA.FR - Q1 Sales 25/26: +28.4%

Q1 Sales 25/26: +28.4%

Lagord, October 15, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a publisher of software solutions dedicated to businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 (July 1, 2025 - September 30, 2025).

In the first quarter of 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR reported revenue of 1,035.4 K€, up 28.4% compared with the same period last year, confirming the robustness of its business model and the relevance of its market positioning.

First Quarter Fiscal year 25/26 24/25 Sales (K€) 1,035.4 806.3 Growth +28.4%

Next publication: second quarter revenue on January 15, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

