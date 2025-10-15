Power purchase agreement (PPA) prices for solar projects in North America rose 4% in the third quarter of 2025, with LevelTen Energy warning that tariffs and policy uncertainty could push costs even higher.From pv magazine USA PPA prices in North America rose 4% quarter over quarter in the third quarter of 2025, while wind PPA prices increased 5%, according to LevelTen Energy. The PPA marketplace operator warned that prices could continue to climb for "months and years to come." LevelTen reported that average P25 (25th percentile) solar PPA prices reached $59.77/MWh, while wind PPAs averaged $74.69/MWh. ...

